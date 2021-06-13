Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Copenhagen is the capital, and also the largest city in Denmark. It is mostly situated on the eastern coast of the island, Zealand. A further small area of the city is situated on the island of Amager. The city is connected to the southern Swedish city of Malmo via the Oresund bridge. Founded in the 10th century, it was originally a Viking fishing village. It became Denmark's capital city in the 15th century. Famous Copenhagen landmarks include Tivoli Gardens, the Little Mermaid Statue, the Amalienborg and Christiansborg palaces, Rosenborg Castle Gardens and Frederik's Church. Here you can find an automatic compilation of DW content on Copenhagen.
Denmark's team doctor has confirmed that Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest against Finland on Saturday. He is in a stable condition in hospital, but there has been criticism of the decision to continue playing.
The Danish government wants to put the country back at the forefront of fighting climate change. The country was a pioneer in developing commercial wind power, but this time farming, not energy is in the spotlight. A Danish farmer is starting a project, which if applied nationally, could offset the entire emissions of the capital, Copenhagen.
Over 90 mayors of the world's biggest cities have signed a Global Green New Deal in Copenhagen this week. Freetown's mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr talks environmental justice, tackling pollution and what gives her hope.
Would you stay in a hotel run by drug addicts? The Hotellet hotel in the middle of the Danish capital Copenhagen trains and employs drug addicts in remission, or under treatment to help them get back into society. The manager is an HIV-positive, former heroin addict and ex-prostitute. John Laurenson went to explore.