Copenhagen is the capital, and also the largest city in Denmark. It is mostly situated on the eastern coast of the island, Zealand. A further small area of the city is situated on the island of Amager. The city is connected to the southern Swedish city of Malmo via the Oresund bridge. Founded in the 10th century, it was originally a Viking fishing village. It became Denmark's capital city in the 15th century. Famous Copenhagen landmarks include Tivoli Gardens, the Little Mermaid Statue, the Amalienborg and Christiansborg palaces, Rosenborg Castle Gardens and Frederik's Church.