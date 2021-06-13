Visit the new DW website

Copenhagen

Copenhagen is the capital city of Denmark. It is situated on the coastal islands of Zealand and Amager.

Copenhagen is the capital, and also the largest city in Denmark. It is mostly situated on the eastern coast of the island, Zealand. A further small area of the city is situated on the island of Amager. The city is connected to the southern Swedish city of Malmo via the Oresund bridge. Founded in the 10th century, it was originally a Viking fishing village. It became Denmark's capital city in the 15th century. Famous Copenhagen landmarks include Tivoli Gardens, the Little Mermaid Statue, the Amalienborg and Christiansborg palaces, Rosenborg Castle Gardens and Frederik's Church. Here you can find an automatic compilation of DW content on Copenhagen.

Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group B - Denmark v Finland - Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark - June 12, 2021 Denmark fan holding Christian Eriksen t-shirt Pool via REUTERS/Jonathan Nackstrand

Euro 2020: Christian Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest, confirms Denmark doctor 13.06.2021

Denmark's team doctor has confirmed that Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest against Finland on Saturday. He is in a stable condition in hospital, but there has been criticism of the decision to continue playing.
Two skeletons lies in a showcase at The National Museum of Denmark Wednesday, June 9, 2021 in Copenhagen. The skeletons of two related Viking-era men, one who died in central Denmark and the other who was killed in England during a massacre ordered by a king, are set to be reunited for an exhibition opening in Copenhagen this month. Scientists on both sides of the North Sea have established a genetic link between the Norsemen. DNA tests showed “that they are either half brothers or nephew and uncle,” University of Copenhagen geneticist Eske Willerslev said. (Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Viking skeletons found far apart were related, DNA shows 09.06.2021

One died in central Denmark, the other was killed in England, each about 1,000 years ago. Fresh DNA tests show they could have been even half-brothers. Now they lie together at Denmark's National Museum.
Mayor of Copenhagen Frank Jensen poses for a picture at the Capital's city hall on January 24, 2020 in Copenhagen, Denmark. - With the aim of going carbon neutral by 2025, Copenhagen is facing a dilemma as it prepares to host the excessive festivities of the Euro 2020, while attempting to staying true to their green ambitions: (Photo by Thibault Savary / AFP) (Photo by THIBAULT SAVARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Copenhagen Mayor Frank Jensen quits amid sexual harassment allegations 19.10.2020

The 59-year-old is stepping down after several women came forward accusing him of sexual misconduct. The Social Democrat has apologized for his behavior, saying he did not want to stand in the way of progress.
04.02.2019, China, Shenzhen: --FILE--Hogs are pictured at a pig farm in Shenzhen city, south China's Guangdong province, 4 February 2019. Pig stocks are dwindling and pork prices are rising as China grapples with the effects of the African swine fever outbreak that has officially resulted in the culling of more than 1 million pigs. Foto: Yuan Shuiling/Imaginechina/dpa |

Coronavirus digest: Danish abattoir closed over COVID-19 cluster 08.08.2020

Operators of a large slaughterhouse near Copenhagen have closed the facility after almost 150 employees tested positive for coronavirus. Catch up with the latest on the pandemic.
COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - JUNE 2 : Danish police officers block traffic on H.C. Andersens Boulevard in Copenhagen near the Tivoli amusement park after a man was shot by police after he allegedly walked towards police officers with a firearm in Copenhagen, Denmark, 02 June 2017. Davut Ãolak / Anadolu Agency | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Danish police thwart plans for terror attack 30.04.2020

Police in Copenhagen have foiled plans for an act of terror that had "a militant Islamic motive." The suspect, who had allegedly tried to obtain firearms and ammunition, was thought to be working alone, authorities said.
13.01.2020 *** The Little Mermaid statue in Copenhagen has been exposed to vandalism early Monday, January 13, 2020. Thus, several times over the years it has been necessary to improve vandalism against the statue. |

Denmark: Little Mermaid sprayed with 'Free Hong Kong' graffiti 13.01.2020

Unknown vandals scrawled "Free Hong Kong" in red paint on the base of the Little Mermaid statue in Copenhagen. The statue is one of Denmark's most famous landmarks — and a favorite with Chinese tourists.
January 20, 2016*** ANDREWS, TX - JANUARY 20: An oil pumpjack works at dawn in the Permian Basin oil field on January 20, 2016 in the oil town of Andrews, Texas. Despite recent drops in the price of oil, many residents of Andrews, and similar towns across the Permian, are trying to take the long view and stay optimistic. The Dow Jones industrial average plunged 540 points on Wednesday after crude oil plummeted another 7% and crashed below $27 a barrel. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Can the US escape climate finance obligations? 13.12.2019

The US decision to pull out of the Paris Agreement is bad for climate action, but what are the implications for international funding? DW spoke to Joe Thwaites, climate finance expert with the World Resources Institute.
ARCHIV - Sammeltonnen mit Obst-, Gemüse- und andere Lebensmittelabfällen stehen am 25.08.2011 in der Aufbereitungsanlage einer Biogasanlage in Hamburg. Foto: Christian Charisius/dpa (zu dpa Umweltminister planen Maßnahmen gegen Lebensmittelverschwendung) | Verwendung weltweit

Are apps tackling food waste an antidote to our throwaway culture? 01.11.2019

Copenhagen-based startup Too Good To Go is on a mission to drastically reduce food waste globally. But is its marketplace for unsold meals enough to tackle the problem? Miriam Partington has this report.
Eroding peat hags at a Peatland Action site at Glenfeshie Estate in the Cairngorms National Park. Sept 2018. ©Lorne Gill/SNH. For information on reproduction rights contact the Scottish Natural Heritage Image Library on Tel. 01738 444177 or www.nature.scot

Living Planet: Danish farmer returns land to peatlands 31.10.2019

The Danish government wants to put the country back at the forefront of fighting climate change. The country was a pioneer in developing commercial wind power, but this time farming, not energy is in the spotlight. A Danish farmer is starting a project, which if applied nationally, could offset the entire emissions of the capital, Copenhagen.

In this image made available by Society 4 Climate Change Communication - Sierra Leone, people survey the damage after mudslides in Regent, east of Freetown, Sierra Leone, Monday Aug. 14, 2017. Mudslides after heavy rains and flooding killed scores of people in Sierra Leone's capital on Monday. (Society 4 Climate Change Communication via AP) |

'We are not alone' in fighting climate change, says Freetown mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr 11.10.2019

Over 90 mayors of the world's biggest cities have signed a Global Green New Deal in Copenhagen this week. Freetown's mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr talks environmental justice, tackling pollution and what gives her hope.
Datum: 15.09.19 Anlass: Berichterstattung Team Reise

Discovering your inner 'lagom' in Malmö 04.10.2019

Forget Denmark and head across to Malmö, where you will be served moose steak with a side of Scandinavian history. But much more than that, the city is also a living testament to Sweden's maxim of balance — or 'lagom.'
Description: Sunset over Vienna, Austria. Title: rooftops Series title: Green cities Tags: climate change, heatwaves, cities, Vienna, global warming, reflective roofs Photographer: Bob Berwyn Date: April 2017 Location: Vienna Situation: City planners want to reshape the roofscapes of cities like Vienna by replacing dark-colored tiles with light-colored coatings or vegetation that help reflect the sun's warmth rather than trapping it, but they face big challenges in dense urban areas where many buildings stand under historic preservation protection. declaration of rights: I hereby declare that I took this photograph and am giving DW the right to use it online and for social media. In case the picture was taken by a third party, I do hold the rights to this image and DW is entitled to use it online. Bob Berwyn

The world's 10 most livable cities in 2019 03.09.2019

Vienna remains the most livable city for 2019 out of 140 surveyed by The Economist Intelligence Unit. Cities are assessed for stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education and infrastructure.
Broken windows that were caused by an explosion to the entrance of the Danish Tax Authority in Copenhagen, Denmark, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. Police confirm that there was a powerful explosion late Tuesday in front of the Danish Tax Agency in Copenhagen. (Olafur Steinar Rye Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix via AP) |

Denmark mulls tighter border checks with Sweden after Copenhagen bombing 14.08.2019

A Swedish man has been arrested and an arrest warrant issued for another over the bombing of a government agency in Copenhagen. Denmark said it was considering strengthening border controls with Sweden in response.

10.08.2019 *** Danish police is seen outside a local police station, following an explosion in Copenhagen, Denmark August 10, 2019. Ritzau Scanpix/Philip Davali via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. DENMARK OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN DENMARK.

Copenhagen hit by second blast in four days 10.08.2019

An explosion has hit a police station in the Danish capital, with no injuries reported. It comes four days after another blast in the city slightly injured one person.
A view of the damage caused by an explosion to the entrance of the Danish Tax Authority in Copenhagen, Denmark, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. Police confirm that there was a powerful explosion late Tuesday in front of the Danish Tax Agency in Copenhagen. (Olafur Steinar Rye Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix via AP) |

Denmark: Police probe blast at tax office in Copenhagen 07.08.2019

An explosion at the Danish Tax Agency was a "deliberate attack," police say. However, authorities are still trying to determine who exactly was behind it.
Copenhagen, DENMARK: TO GO WITH AFP STORY- Jannie Petersen, 52, manager of the Hotellet stands in the entrance of the Hotel in Copenhagen, 09 January 2007. The Hotellet is a hotel in Copenhagen where the employees are recovering drug addicts, alcoholics and others with social problems who have found not only a job but a purpose in life. AFP PHOTO / OLA TORKELSSON (Photo credit should read OLA TORKELSSON/AFP/Getty Images)

Inside Europe: Copenhagen's hotel run by drug addicts 06.06.2019

Would you stay in a hotel run by drug addicts? The Hotellet hotel in the middle of the Danish capital Copenhagen trains and employs drug addicts in remission, or under treatment to help them get back into society. The manager is an HIV-positive, former heroin addict and ex-prostitute. John Laurenson went to explore.
