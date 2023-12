Aditi Rajagopal

12/06/2023 December 6, 2023

After a flash flood sent dead rats floating through the streets of Copenhagen, the city began reimagining itself. Away from concrete and asphalt and towards “spongier” settlements that work with the natural flow of the water cycle. With cloudbursts increasing in intensity because of climate change, many cities from Beijing to Chennai are trying this too - and Copenhagen offers some good lessons.