Condolences pour in for Lebanon after Beirut blast

Well wishes and promises of assistance are flooding in after the deadly explosion in Lebanon. France said it had already dispatched aid, Germany said embassy staff were among the injured, and Trump hinted at foul play.
Condolences poured in from across the world for Lebanon, after its capital, Beirut, was rocked by a massive explosion that killed at least 73 people and injured around 2,750 others on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Hassan Diab called on "friendly countries" to support a country already facing its worst economic turmoil in years amid the coronavirus pandemic.
UN Secretary-General Anotonio Guterres expressed his "deepest condolences ... following the horrific explosions in Beirut," adding that United Nations staff were among the injured.
Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said that he had instructed the NSC head, Ben-Shabbat, to speak to the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process to clarify how Israel can further assist Lebanon.
Iran-backed Lebanese Shi'ite group Hezbollah said it did not believe Israeli rocket attacks were behind the blast, while the Israeli military also denied involvement in the explosion. Lebanese Prime Minister Diab later said that the second, larger explosion had been caused by a large stockpile of ammonium nitrate — a volatile chemical with many uses ranging from agricultural fertilizer to bomb-making.
US President Donald Trump offered his condolences and said the US stood ready to assist Lebanon, but he also indicated that his generals "seem to feel" the massive explosion was a "terrible attack" of some kind.
"It would seem like it based on the explosion. I met with some of our great generals and they just seem to feel it was," Trump claimed. "This was not a ... some kind of a manufacturing explosion type of a event. ... They seem to think it was an attack. It was a bomb of some kind, yes."
Trump's comments were issued at a similar time to Lebanese updates on the large stockpile of ammonium nitrate, potentially explaining the apparent contradiction.
France's President, Emmanuel Macron, issued tweets in French and then in Arabic. "I express my brotherly solidarity with the Lebanese people after the explosion," Macron said, adding that French aid and resources had already been dispatched towards Beirut.
European Council President Charles Michel said the EU "stands ready to provide assistance and support."
Vladimir Putin, Russia's President, sent a telegram to his Lebanese counterpart offering his condolences for the loss of life from the blast.
Meanwhile, Germany's foreign office said that employees of the German embassy in Lebanon were among those injured by the blast. Germany said that it was checking what help it could offer immediately.
Mike Pompeo, US's Secretary of State, said that the US was monitoring the situation.
Boris Johnson, the PM of UK, said that the pictures from Beirut were "shocking" and that the UK would offer help, including to British nationals affected by the blast.
