Combining wind and solar — a game changer for India?

ClimateIndiaCombining wind and solar — a game changer for India?To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoClimateIndiaAadya Baoni | Jessica Goel03/18/2024March 18, 2024Wind-solar hybrid systems offer many advantages over their stand-alone counterparts. The state of Gujarat in particular is investing in the technology. Could it help India cut fossil fuels? Check out the pros and cons of this emerging technology.https://p.dw.com/p/4dV8oAdvertisement