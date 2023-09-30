Mekong farmers find ways to adapt to changing environment

ClimateVietnamMekong farmers find ways to adapt to changing environmentTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoClimateVietnamGeorg Matthes09/30/2023September 30, 2023Vietnam's freshwater ecosystems in the Mekong Delta are under threat. Rising sea levels encroaching from the south are pushing more salty water into farm lands on the river. Farmers are alternating shrimp and rice cultivation in response.https://p.dw.com/p/4WvK1Advertisement