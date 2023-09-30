  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Slovakia election
Ukraine
Nagorno-Karabakh
ClimateVietnam

Mekong farmers find ways to adapt to changing environment

Georg Matthes
September 30, 2023

Vietnam's freshwater ecosystems in the Mekong Delta are under threat. Rising sea levels encroaching from the south are pushing more salty water into farm lands on the river. Farmers are alternating shrimp and rice cultivation in response.

https://p.dw.com/p/4WvK1
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A bombed out building in Mariupol

One year on: Life in Russian-annexed eastern Ukraine

ConflictsSeptember 30, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Nigerian interviewee speaks into DW microphone

Nigeria: Economic woes curb Independence Week celebrations

Nigeria: Economic woes curb Independence Week celebrations

BusinessSeptember 29, 202302:56 min
More from Africa

Asia

close up of the cardinals sitting, holding their biretta hats in their laps

Pope Francis' selection of Cardinals marks shift toward Asia

Pope Francis' selection of Cardinals marks shift toward Asia

ReligionSeptember 30, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Katharina Schulze and Ludwig Hartmann smiling, holding their election program

Germany: Greens stay bullish despite attacks in Bavaria

Germany: Greens stay bullish despite attacks in Bavaria

PoliticsSeptember 30, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Kosovo police officers patrol a road to Banjska monastery

Deadly Kosovo clashes spark fear of escalation

Deadly Kosovo clashes spark fear of escalation

ConflictsSeptember 29, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

People sit on the beach in Gaza watching the sunset

Three migrants from Gaza desperately trying to reach Europe

Three migrants from Gaza desperately trying to reach Europe

PoliticsSeptember 30, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Two bearded Sikh men

Canada's Sikhs under pressure amid row with India

Canada's Sikhs under pressure amid row with India

SocietySeptember 29, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A canoe crosses the Rio Negro, whose dry banks border the picture on the left and right.

Brazil: Dramatic drought in the Amazon

Brazil: Dramatic drought in the Amazon

Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 30, 20239 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage