Climate action

People in poverty commonly face higher risks and greater burdens from the impacts of climate change. And the majority of the world’s poor are women. Women’s unequal participation often prevents them from fully contributing to climate-related planning, policy-making and implementation. In this edition, HER features three climate warriors.
A series that tells the stories of women from Asia who are breaking stereotypes and voicing their opinions loud and clear. In each episode, three women share their perspectives on universal and existential topics.