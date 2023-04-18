Climate action

  1. Skip to content
25 minutes ago

People in poverty commonly face higher risks and greater burdens from the impacts of climate change. And the majority of the world’s poor are women. Women’s unequal participation often prevents them from fully contributing to climate-related planning, policy-making and implementation. In this edition, HER features three climate warriors.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QC0J
About the show

HER - Women in Asia
Image: DW

HER — Women in Asia

A series that tells the stories of women from Asia who are breaking stereotypes and voicing their opinions loud and clear. In each episode, three women share their perspectives on universal and existential topics.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg visits the Wall of Remembrance to pay tribute to killed Ukrainian soldiers, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv

Ukraine updates: NATO chief makes surprise visit to Kyiv

Conflicts1 hour ago
