India's deadly heat takes toll on people living on streets

Manira Chaudhary in Delhi | Richard Kujur
June 26, 2024

The longest reported heat wave in Delhi in 74 years has led to hundreds dying and many falling ill or becoming sicker. Recent reports indicate temperatures reached a blistering 48 degrees Celsius in parts of northern India last week.

