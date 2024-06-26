India's deadly heat takes toll on people living on streets

ClimateIndiaIndia's deadly heat takes toll on people living on streetsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoClimateIndiaManira Chaudhary in Delhi | Richard Kujur06/26/2024June 26, 2024The longest reported heat wave in Delhi in 74 years has led to hundreds dying and many falling ill or becoming sicker. Recent reports indicate temperatures reached a blistering 48 degrees Celsius in parts of northern India last week.https://p.dw.com/p/4hWZjAdvertisement