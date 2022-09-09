Why the Himalayas have so many GHOST villages

09/09/2022 September 9, 2022

The most habitable planet in the solar system is becoming increasingly less so. Millions of people will need to – and are already – leaving their homes in search of safer ones. Join me in one of over 1000 'ghost villages' in the Himalayas that are being deserted, as I try to understand its impact, and what might be done to slow down the soon-to-be Greatest Migration on Earth.