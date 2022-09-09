  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
NATOUkraineEuro 2024
ClimateIndia

Why the Himalayas have so many GHOST villages

Aditi Rajagopal
September 9, 2022

The most habitable planet in the solar system is becoming increasingly less so. Millions of people will need to – and are already – leaving their homes in search of safer ones. Join me in one of over 1000 'ghost villages' in the Himalayas that are being deserted, as I try to understand its impact, and what might be done to slow down the soon-to-be Greatest Migration on Earth.

https://p.dw.com/p/4e0V7
Aditi Rajagopal from the DW Environment team
Aditi Rajagopal Aditi Rajagopal is a DW environment reporter mainly working for Planet A on Youtube and tiktok.
Skip next section More on Climate from around the world

More on Climate from around the world

DW Sendung | Planet A

We need to fix landfills - here's how

Landfills cause many diseases and are a massive driver of climate change, releasing methane. What are the solutions?
ClimateJune 28, 202412:40 min
A group of people chats after receiving food donated by the World Food Programme

How El Nino contributes to drought in Africa

Zambia, Malawi and Zimbabwe have all declared a state of disaster, with drought destroying their harvests.
ClimateApril 15, 202401:16 min
Anne Mahrer and Rosmarie Wyder-Walti, of the Swiss elderly women group "Senior Women for Climate Protection," talk to journalists

Swiss pensioners win European climate case

The landmark ruling in favor of Swiss seniors could have an impact on climate and environment legislation across Europe.
ClimateApril 9, 202402:26 min
Show more
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW "Planet A" Key Visual Composite

Planet A

We're destroying our environment at an alarming rate. But it doesn't need to be this way. Planet A explores the shift towards an eco-friendly world and challenges the way we are dealing with climate change.

Go to show Planet A