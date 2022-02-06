You need to enable JavaScript to run this app.
Skip to content
Skip to main menu
Skip to more DW sites
Latest videos
Latest audio
Regions
Africa
Asia
Europe
Latin America
Middle East
North America
Germany
Topics
Climate
Equality
Health
Human Rights
Migration
Technology
Categories
Business
Science
Environment
Culture
Sports
Live TV
Latest audio
Latest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Protests in Iran
China
Manira Chaudhary
Skip next section Stories by Manira Chaudhary
Stories by Manira Chaudhary
Economic woes brewing for Sri Lanka
Economic woes brewing for Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka's critical tea industry is facing a double whammy: an economic slump and a ban on artificial fertilizers.
Business
06/02/2022
June 2, 2022
02:39 min
Go to homepage