  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Chandrayaan-3
Zimbabwe
Ukraine
ScienceIndia

Relief and excitement in India at moon landing

Manira Chaudhary | Sharique Ahmad
August 24, 2023

The day was full of excitement for families across India who huddled together together in front of their TVs and computer screens, waiting to watch their nation's space ambitions make history. DW's Manira Chaudhary met one such family in Delhi.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VWDV
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A photo of the crash site where a jet believed to be carrying Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin came down

Wagner's Prigozhin presumed dead in jet crash

PoliticsAugust 23, 2023
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A local casts her vote during the Zimbabwe general elections

Zimbabwe votes in presidential, parliamentary elections

Zimbabwe votes in presidential, parliamentary elections

PoliticsAugust 24, 202302:19 min
More from Africa

Asia

A biofuel tank truck being loaded at German company Verbio's plant

Is China flooding Europe with fake biofuels?

Is China flooding Europe with fake biofuels?

BusinessAugust 23, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Woman holding German and Turkish passports into the camera

Germany reforms citizenship law

Germany reforms citizenship law

SocietyAugust 23, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Russland Bekanntgabe Rückzug Cherson Sergei Surovikin

Sergei Surovikin: 'General Armageddon' gets stood down

Sergei Surovikin: 'General Armageddon' gets stood down

PoliticsAugust 23, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Ethiopian migrants run from Yemen towards the border with Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia: Are the killings of Ethiopians systematic?

Saudi Arabia: Are the killings of Ethiopians systematic?

PoliticsAugust 23, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

A long exposure image shows the Eagle Bluffs Wildfire, which crossed the border from the U.S. state of Washington

Canadian wildfires fueled by climate change, study shows

Canadian wildfires fueled by climate change, study shows

ClimateAugust 22, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A picture of an oilplatform operated by Brazil's Petrobras copany in the bay of Guanabara near Rio de Janeiro

Brazil looks to gain from Russia's war in Ukraine

Brazil looks to gain from Russia's war in Ukraine

BusinessAugust 22, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage