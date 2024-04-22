  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in UkraineIsrael-Hamas warIndia elections
PoliticsIndia

How Narendra Modi transformed India's image and politics

Shalu Yadav | Sharique Ahmad
April 22, 2024

Narendra Modi looks set to become the first prime minister since Jawaharlal Nehru to win three consecutive terms as India's prime minister, sporting one of the highest approval ratings among world leaders. His conservative nationalism has resonated at home, and he has transformed India into an appealing global partner for world powers like the United States.

https://p.dw.com/p/4exMP

As voters in India head to the polls in the nation's general elections, few doubt that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will win a third consecutive time. He would be the first to do so since Jawaharlal Nehru, the country's first prime minister.

With one of the highest approval ratings among world leaders, Modi's Hindu nationalist movement has redefined Indian politics and society. The newly consecrated Ram Temple in Ayodhya, built on the ruins of a mosque Hindu nationalists tore down in 1992, was a perfect encapsulation of this shift — a moment of triumph for his base and a concerning sight for India's Muslim minority. 

Abroad, Modi has enjoyed state dinners with world leaders who herald him as a champion of shared democratic values. Under Modi's leadership,India has become the world's fastest-growing economy with huge potential for foreign investment and is seen as an important counterweight to China.

Skip next section Similar stories from India

Similar stories from India

Indian farmers holding protest flags

Why India's protesting farmers refuse to back down

DW's Manira Chaudhary and Sharique Ahmad went to one of the protest camps in the north of the country to gauge the mood.
PoliticsMarch 12, 202403:17 min
A doctor wearing a face mask examines a young boy who is sitting on his mother's lap in a health care facility

Myanmar doctor cares for fellow refugees in India

In Zokhawthar, eastern India, DW meets a refugee doctor doing what he can to help other refugees who have fled Myanmar.
HealthFebruary 3, 202403:13 min
Journalists film the live telecast of spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 landing on the moon

Relief and excitement in India at moon landing

An Indian family watches as its nation's space ambitions make history.
ScienceAugust 24, 202302:08 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Politics from Asia

More on Politics from Asia

Vincent Chao, a man wearing thin frame glasses and a suit

'China is changing the rules of the game'

Taiwan's first delegate at the Munich Security Conference since 2015 spoke with DW about more support for his country.
PoliticsFebruary 19, 202313:22 min
external

OHCHR criticizes Bangladesh's Digital Security Act

Rory Mungoven, the head of UN Human Rights Commission's (OHCHR) Asia-Pacific section, tells DW that many provisions in Bangladesh's Digital Security Act are vaguely defined to target government critics.
PoliticsMarch 3, 202101:36 min
external

Amartya Sen: 'Secularism in India has been weakened'

In a DW interview, Amartya Sen, a Nobel prize-winning economist, says minorities are facing a tough time in India.
PoliticsAugust 17, 202025:31 min
Skip next section More on Politics from around the world

More on Politics from around the world

A composite image shows a world map, cocaine and a police officer with a dog

How Europe became addicted to cocaine

Europe's craving for cocaine has made gangs extremely wealthy. But the reality of the drug trade can be devastating.
PoliticsApril 8, 202414:36 min
NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg speaking to DW's Alexandra von Nahmen in a studio

NATO at 75: 'United to preserve peace, not provoke conflict'

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg spoke with DW about Russia, Ukraine and accusations of NATO double standards.
PoliticsApril 4, 202408:33 min
external

Does it help to be rude to your president? The Flip Side

Kenyan officials warned that "goons" who heckle President Ruto will be arrested. Does it help to be rude to a leader?
PoliticsMarch 25, 202403:27 min
Show more