  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Libya flood
Migration
Russia's war in Ukraine
HealthIndia

India sees drop in child mortality

Manira Chaudhary | Sharique Ahmad
September 18, 2023

India has seen a drop in rates of infant and child mortality in the past few years. Apart from the national government, grass root workers have been instrumental in improved child health. DW's Manira Chaudhary met one such health worker in Delhi.

https://p.dw.com/p/4WUGD
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore

Where is Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu?

PoliticsSeptember 18, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A group of people is escorted by police officers after clashes at an Eritrea event in Stuttgart, Germany

Is Eritrea stoking conflicts between its migrants abroad?

Is Eritrea stoking conflicts between its migrants abroad?

SocietySeptember 18, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Surveillance cameras at Tiananmen Gate in Beijing

Japanese companies fear China's draconian espionage laws

Japanese companies fear China's draconian espionage laws

BusinessSeptember 18, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Picture of a painting titled "Madame Soler" by artist Pablo Picasso hangs on a white wall.

Nazi-looted art: Is Germany delaying restitution?

Nazi-looted art: Is Germany delaying restitution?

ArtsSeptember 18, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Ursula Von Der Leyen (left) with Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at a press conference

Migrants on Lampedusa: Italy, EU announce action plan

Migrants on Lampedusa: Italy, EU announce action plan

MigrationSeptember 17, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

An Iranian-American activist shouts into a megaphone at a demonstration in Washington D.C. commemorating the death of Jina Mahsa Amini in Iranian police custody.

Iranians abroad urge world to keep up pressure on Iran

Iranians abroad urge world to keep up pressure on Iran

Human RightsSeptember 18, 202303:24 min
More from Middle East

North America

People march in New York ahead of the UNGA this week

Climate change: Thousands march in NYC ahead of UN summit

Climate change: Thousands march in NYC ahead of UN summit

Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 18, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Fernando Botero next to a blown-up poster of one of his works, a woman's face

Colombian artist Fernando Botero dies at 91

Colombian artist Fernando Botero dies at 91

ArtsSeptember 16, 202301:58 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage