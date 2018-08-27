 Coach Joachim Löw admits mistakes in Germany′s failed World Cup | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 29.08.2018

Sports

Coach Joachim Löw admits mistakes in Germany's failed World Cup

Germany coach Joachim Löw has conceded that mistakes that he made were partially responsible the national team's failure at the 2018 World Cup. This was the first time he has spoken since Germany returned from Russia.

Deutschland Präsentation der Analyse zur Fußball-WM | Joachim Löw und Oliver Bierhoff (picture-alliance/GES/M. Gilliar)

Speaking to reporters at a much-anticipated press conference in Munich on Wednesday, Germany head coach Joachim Löw said that his biggest mistake in Russia had been not to adjust his team's possession-based, domineering style of play.

"My biggest mistake was that I believed that we could get through the group stage with this our domineering style of play," Löw said.

"It was almost arrogant of me. I wanted to push this style of play as far as it could go, to perfect it even more. I should have prepared the team the way I did in 2014, when we had more of a balance between offense and defense," he concluded.

Löw also conceded that he and his coaching staff had failed to find a way to ignite the team's passion for winning as they had in Brazil four years earlier.

In the days that followed Germany's elimination from the World Cup he felt a deep sense of "frustration, disappointment and anger."

At the same time, though, Löw, whose contract runs through the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, said that after 14 years with the national team both he and general manager Oliver Bierhoff remained "strongly motivated and have the energy to put right what we  got wrong in Russia, and that we will put every bit of our energy into bringing the ship back on course."

Schneider out as assistant coach

Löw also announced that he would be going forward with a smaller staff than he took to Russia, with assistant coach Thomas Schneider leaving the bench to take over as head of scouting at the German Football Association (DFB). Miroslav Klose had already left the team following the World Cup – joining Bayern Munich, as had been previously agreed.

'No racism in the national team'

The national team coach also addressed the resignation of Mesut Özil from the national team, saying he rejected the Arsenal midfielder's charges of racism.

"There has never been even a hint of an expression of racism in the national team," Löw said.

He also said the controversy over Özil and Ilkay Gündogan meeting and having their photos taken with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan prior to the World Cup was annoying, but that this was by no means an excuse for Germany's performances in Russia.

Squad for international break

Löw also used the press conference to unveil his squad for Germany's next match, against France in the new UEFA Nations League in Munich next Thursday. It includes three new faces, Thilo Kehrer, Nico Schultz, and Kai Havertz. Notable by their absence are Sami Khedira and Sebastian Rudy.

