  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
NATO
Silvio Berlusconi
ClimatePhilippines

Climate crisis - Can high-tech save the planet?

34 minutes ago

Can high-tech solutions help protect the climate? What would be the side effects of further human intervention in nature?

https://p.dw.com/p/4SUJK

Attempts are being made to reduce the CO2 in the atmosphere with technical solutions. For example, new carbon capture technology that can extract CO2 from air and water, even if the amount currently captured is minimal and not enough to prevent the climate crisis and its consequences. Still, there is no shortage of ideas. Adding basalt rock dust to agricultural fields not only binds carbon dioxide but keeps the soil fertile. Biochar, made from organic waste, has a similar effect. Some ideas are bolder: A protective screen of particles in the upper layers of the atmosphere could filter sunlight, as seen with the eruption of the Pinatubo volcano in the Philippines in 1991. The millions of tons of sulfur dioxide spewed into the stratosphere cooled the earth significantly. Theoretically, aircraft could be used to deliver the particles. But experts warn that the consequences for humans and the weather would be felt worldwide and could never be fully controlled.

Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW Close Up Program Guide Sendungslogo

Close up — The Current Affairs Documentary

Our weekly half-hour program delivers in-depth reporting on topical political issues and newsworthy events. Revealing the story behind the stories, Close Up is informative, gripping and visually powerful.

Go to show Close up
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Silvio Berlusconi sits in a gold-backed chair

Silvio Berlusconi: Flashy media mogul and political populist

Politics9 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Sudan | Kämpfe in Khartoum

Fighting in Sudan's Khartoum resumes after 24 hour ceasefire

Fighting in Sudan's Khartoum resumes after 24 hour ceasefire

Conflicts9 hours ago03:44 min
More from Africa

Asia

A women makes an angry face at a police official

Pakistan: How Khan crackdown imperils women in politics

Pakistan: How Khan crackdown imperils women in politics

Politics3 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Firefighters wearing protective gear and white helmets stand atop a fire truck and spray water from a fire hose into a forest.

Wildfire extinguished in former military area near Berlin

Wildfire extinguished in former military area near Berlin

CatastropheJune 11, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Frankreich, Serre-Ponçon | Trockenheit | Ein älteres Paar schaut auf den Serre-Ponçon See an der Baie Saint Michel

The French say 'non' to working longer

The French say 'non' to working longer

Politics8 hours ago04:20 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Protesting pensioners on the streets of Iran

In Iran, angry pensioners protest inflation, government

In Iran, angry pensioners protest inflation, government

SocietyJune 11, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

16 blood vials standing upright. Four of them are already filled with blood. A fifth is being filled. The other vials are empty.

New blood test can help detect cancer early

New blood test can help detect cancer early

Science3 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Paramedics wearing green vests carry to an ambulance one of four Indigenous brothers, who lies on a stretcher.

Colombia: 4 missing children found in the Amazon

Colombia: 4 missing children found in the Amazon

CatastropheJune 11, 202302:02 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage