 Chinese dissident Liu Xia′s health improves in her new home in Germany | News | DW | 11.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Chinese dissident Liu Xia's health improves in her new home in Germany

The widow of Nobel Peace Prize winner Liu Xiaobo moved to Berlin in July after years of house arrest in China. In a picture tweeted by exiled Chinese writer Liao Yiwu, she can be seen enjoying a glass of German beer.

Liu Xia, the widow of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo, stands in a residence in Berlin.

Liu Xia's mental and physical health have significantly improved over the past month, Hong Kong newspaper the South China Morning Post reported on Saturday.

Liu Xia, the widow of Nobel Peace Prize winner Liu Xiaobo, moved to Berlin in July after almost eight years of house arrest in China.

"The strength of her medicines has been reduced. She can now handle walking up to 3 kilometers a day — this was virtually impossible last month," the newspaper quoted her younger brother, Liu Hui, as saying.

Read moreLiu Xiaobo, China's dissident 'without enemies'

Liu Hui, who is not allowed to leave China, told the newspaper that his sister was still undergoing detailed physical examinations.

"She likes the weather, but she is still taking to adjust to the German diet," he was quoted as saying. "But overall, her life has stabilized."

The newspaper said Liu Xia was deliberately keeping a low profile in Berlin out of concern for her brother in China, who is out on parole after being sentenced to an 11-year jail term for fraud in 2013.

"I do plan on visiting her, but I will still have to fight for it in the time to come," Liu Hui told the South China Morning Post.

'Ich bin ein Berliner'

Liu Xia is slowly settling in to her new home in the German capital in the company of friends and allies who campaigned for her release.

Her daily routine includes reading books, meeting friends and exercising, the newspaper said.

Exiled Chinese writer Liao Yiwu, one of Liu Xia's close fiends, tweeted a photograph of her enjoying a glass of German beer. The picture was captioned "Ich bin ein Berliner," German for "I am a Berliner," echoing the famous words of former US President John F. Kennedy spoken in 1963 during his visit to then West Germany.

Liu Xia, a poet and artist, was put under house arrest in 2010, days after her imprisoned husband, Liu Xiaobo, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. 

He had been sentenced to 11 years in prison on charges of inciting subversion of state power.

Liu Xiaobo died of liver cancer last July aged 61. He was a writer, critic and activist who called for political reforms and an end to one-party rule in China.

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

  • Liu Xiaobo

    Liu Xiaobo - a life in pictures

    A lifetime of fighting

    Liu Xiaobo spent decades demanding more democracy in China. He was born in the city of Changchun in the northeast of the country in 1955, and eventually moved to study in Beijing, where he started lecturing in 1984.

  • Liu Xiaobo in 1995

    Liu Xiaobo - a life in pictures

    A veteran of Tiananmen

    By 1989, Xiaobo was a visiting scholar at several Western universities. However, he returned to Beijing to support the Tiananmen protests and was jailed after the bloody crackdown. He served two more prison terms in the following decade.

  • Liu Xiaobo

    Liu Xiaobo - a life in pictures

    Charter 08

    In 2008, Xiaobo co-authored a document known as "Charter 08" which called for a free, democratic and constitutional state in China. He was arrested in 2009 for undermining state power.

  • Prozess gegen Liu Xiaobo / China / Peking (AP)

    Liu Xiaobo - a life in pictures

    Yellow ribbons

    His trial on subversion charges took place at the the No. 1 Intermediate People's Court. Liu's supporters showed their solidarity by tying yellow ribbons to barriers outside the court.

  • Protests in Hong Kong

    Liu Xiaobo - a life in pictures

    Protests in Hong Kong

    Liu's arrest and the subsequent 11-year sentence sparked protests in Hong Kong and mainland China. Chinese authorities banned diplomats from the US and other western countries from attending the trial.

  • The Nobel Prize ceremony with an empty chair

    Liu Xiaobo - a life in pictures

    Nobel Prize for a prisoner

    Liu was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2010. His chair remained empty during the ceremony in Oslo, as he was already in jail.

  • Liu Xia is comforted after her brother was jailed

    Liu Xiaobo - a life in pictures

    Family under attack

    The dissident's wife Liu Xia supported her husband and continued to call for his release after his arrest. However, her brother Liu Hui was also arrested and sentenced to 11 years in prison in 2013, which Liu Xia decried as a warning to the whole family.

  • A photograph by Liu Xia

    Liu Xiaobo - a life in pictures

    Through the eyes of Liu Xia

    Liu Xia is a photographer who has seen her work exhibited in countries around the world, including Germany. In this undated photo, her husband is shown with a puppet on his shoulder - a common motive in her work.

  • Liu Xiaobo receives medical treatment

    Liu Xiaobo - a life in pictures

    Dying from cancer

    Liu was diagnosed with liver cancer earlier this year, prompting authorities to move him to a hospital in June. Western leaders urged China to allow the dissident to be treated outside the country, but Beijing refused. Liu passed away on July 13, after his family refused to have him connected to a ventilation machine.


DW recommends

The life and struggle of Liu Xia, widow of Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo

After years of living under house arrest, Liu Xia, the widow of late Chinese Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo, was finally set free by the Chinese government. She has now left China, leaving behind a painful history. (10.07.2018)  

Chinese dissident Liu Xia's arrival in Germany: 'A gift to the German government'

Under house arrest for eight years, the widow of Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Liu Xiaobo was unexpectedly allowed to leave China Tuesday. DW's Sabine Peschel spoke with Tienchi Martin-Liao of the Chinese PEN Organization. (10.07.2018)  

Liu Xiaobo, China's dissident 'without enemies'

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo, an important critic of China's Communist Party, has died after years of imprisonment. He is known for his peaceful fight for democracy. (13.07.2017)  

Liu Xia, wife of late Nobel Peace Prize winner, arrives in Germany

Friends of Liu Xia report she has landed in Germany after years of house arrest. Her husband, Nobel Prize winner Liu Xiaobo, died in detention last July. (10.07.2018)  

Berlin church holds memorial service for Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo

A former German president and Nobel laureate gathered in Berlin to commemorate Chinese activist Liu Xiaobo, who died in detention a year ago. His widow Liu Xia traveled to Germany this week. (14.07.2018)  

Chinese Nobel Peace Prize dissident Liu Xiaobo cremated

The ashes of Liu Xiaobo have been buried at sea depriving supporters of a future rallying point. There are reports his widow, Liu Xia, may have been freed from house arrest. (15.07.2017)  

Liu Xiaobo - a life in pictures

Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo has died from liver cancer after spending eight years in prison for "undermining state power." The Nobel Peace Prize winner fought a long battle for more democracy in China. (13.07.2017)  

WWW links

DW newsletter registration link  

South China Morning Post article

Audios and videos on the topic

In memory of Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo  

Exiled Chinese artist Ai Weiwei on Liu Xia being allowed to leave China  

Related content

Liu Xia

The life and struggle of Liu Xia, widow of Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo 10.07.2018

After years of living under house arrest, Liu Xia, the widow of late Chinese Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo, was finally set free by the Chinese government. She has now left China, leaving behind a painful history.

Gedenken 1. Jahrestag Todestag Liu Xiaobo Biermann

Berlin church holds memorial service for Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo 13.07.2018

A former German president and Nobel laureate gathered in Berlin to commemorate Chinese activist Liu Xiaobo, who died in detention a year ago. His widow Liu Xia traveled to Germany this week.

Liu Xia

Liu Xia, wife of late Nobel Peace Prize winner, arrives in Germany 10.07.2018

Friends of Liu Xia report she has landed in Germany after years of house arrest. Her husband, Nobel Prize winner Liu Xiaobo, died in detention last July.

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 