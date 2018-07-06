 China′s Li Keqiang pushes trade with Eastern Europe amid EU concerns | News | DW | 07.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

China's Li Keqiang pushes trade with Eastern Europe amid EU concerns

The Chinese premier is meeting with leaders from Central and Eastern European countries at a summit in Sofia as he aims to boost Beijing's trade interests in the region. But Li cannot afford to offend the European Union.

Chinese PM Li Keqiang and his Bulgarian counterpart Bojko Borissov in Sofia

Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang seeks to expand business and trade ties with Central and Eastern European countries at a summit in the Bulgarian capital on Saturday. But Li must reassure the European Union that Beijing is not trying to divide the 28-nation European bloc.

Li's participation in the seventh "16+1" summit coincides with an escalating trade row with the United States. On Friday, the US and China slapped tariffs on $34 billion (€29 billion) worth of the other's imports.

China also threatened it could launch "the biggest trade war in history."

'By no means a geopolitical platform'

China, which seeks the EU's support in its trade battles with US President Donald Trump, has thus been careful in its dealing with Central and Eastern European nations.

"The 16+1 cooperation is by no means a geopolitical platform. Some say such cooperation may separate the EU, but this is not true," Li told a joint press conference on Friday with Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.

"We hope that through our cooperation, we will improve the development of all countries involved and help them better integrate into the European integration process," said Li, who will visit Germany after the summit.

Infographic showing China's new Silk Road trade routes

The 16+1 summit brings together China and 16 Central and Eastern European countries (CEEC), including 11 EU member states.

Besides China, the 16 countries that participate in the summit include EU members Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia, as well as non-EU states Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Macedonia, Montenegro and Serbia.

Read more: China warns of 'biggest trade war in history,' vows 'counterattack' against US tariffs

Importance of EU for China

Ever since its launch in 2012, the format has been viewed by Western critics as an instrument for Beijing to divide and undermine the EU by dangling the CEE states closer trade and investment opportunities with China.

But analysts say that in Sofia, the Chinese premier will try to avoid issues that might irk western capitals and the European Commission in Brussels.

"I think that Premier Li Keqiang will adopt a low profile on the issues that might infringe on community affairs of the EU this time around," Francois Godement, director of Asia and China program at the European Council of Foreign Relations, told Reuters news agency.

Watch video 02:04
Now live
02:04 mins.

On the brink of a 'trade war'

Despite the substantial rise in Chinese investment in CEE nations in recent years, the region accounts for less than 10 percent of total Chinese money inflows into Europe. Most Chinese investment still goes to Western European countries like the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Italy.

The EU and the United States, meanwhile, account for around 90 percent of investment flows to the CEE region, highlighting their far greater importance to the region.

Read more: Is China on course with 'Made in China 2025' amid trade row with US?

China – a free trade champion?

With Trump adopting protectionist trade and economic policies, China is increasingly positioning itself as a proponent of free trade.

Li said on Saturday that Beijing will stay on the path of economic reform, and would be more flexible about allowing foreign products to enter its domestic market.

"For foreign products which meet Chinese consumer needs, we will open the door wider to them to come into the Chinese market," he told the 16+1 summit participants. "We will lower overall import tariffs to the Chinese market," adding that his country would uphold free trade agreements.

Watch video 02:06
Now live
02:06 mins.

EU businesses unhappy with Chinese policies

shs/ls  (Reuters, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

EU fears divisions as China woos Eastern European nations

As the world prepares to tackle trade tensions and tit-for-tat tariffs, the summit between leaders of China and Central and Eastern European nations offers a chance for Beijing to present itself as a free trade champion. (05.07.2018)  

China warns of 'biggest trade war in history,' vows 'counterattack' against US tariffs

Chinese officials condemned US punitive tariffs, threatening that it could launch "the biggest trade war in history." Beijing plans to bring the trade dispute to the World Trade Organization. (06.07.2018)  

Opinion: Beyond the trade war, US and China fight for economic supremacy

Trade frictions between the US and China are getting worse again with a fresh round of tariffs. Yet it's not just about trade, but something more fundamental, says economist Thomas Straubhaar. (06.07.2018)  

Is China on course with 'Made in China 2025' amid trade row with US?

Three years ago, Beijing unveiled its landmark plan to move up the value chain by transitioning from labor-intense production to "smart manufacturing." Where does China now stand in terms of implementing its strategy? (06.07.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

On the brink of a 'trade war'  

EU businesses unhappy with Chinese policies  

Related content

Ungarn China-Mittel-Ost-Europa-Gipfel

EU fears divisions as China woos Eastern European nations 05.07.2018

As the world prepares to tackle trade tensions and tit-for-tat tariffs, the summit between leaders of China and Central and Eastern European nations offers a chance for Beijing to present itself as a free trade champion.

China Qingdao - Containerhafen

China warns of 'biggest trade war in history,' vows 'counterattack' against US tariffs 06.07.2018

Chinese officials condemned US punitive tariffs, threatening that it could launch "the biggest trade war in history." Beijing plans to bring the trade dispute to the World Trade Organization.

EU-Fahne auf China-Fahne

Sieren's China: Time for a pragmatic EU partnership? 05.07.2018

After China, the EU is now getting a taste of how it feels to be branded an unfair trading partner by the current US president. Nevertheless, Brussels is reluctant to join forces with Beijing, says DW’s Frank Sieren.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 