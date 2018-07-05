China warns of 'biggest trade war in history,' vows 'counterattack' against US tariffs

Chinese officials condemned US punitive tariffs, threatening that it could launch "the biggest trade war in history." Beijing plans to bring the trade dispute to the World Trade Organization.
The Chinese government said that it was "forced to counterattack" against US punitive tariffs on its imports, which went into effect early on Friday.
A statement from the Chinese Commerce Ministry denounced US actions as "a violation of world trade rules" and warned that the current dispute between both countries was launching the "biggest trade war in history."
US President Donald Trump began the trade dispute when he imposed 25 percent duties on approximately $34 billion (€29 billion) in Chinese machinery, electronics and high-tech equipment including autos, computer hard drives and LEDs.
The long-threatened tariffs went into effect on Friday as months of dialogue between the world's two largest economies failed to reach a solution or lessen Washington's outrage over its current trade imbalance with the Asian giant.
US trade deficit in goods with China stood at a record $375 billion in 2017.
The Trump administration accuses China of building its emerging industrial dominance by "stealing the crown jewels" of American technological know-how through cyber-theft, forced transfers of intellectual property, state-sponsored corporate acquisitions and other underhand practices.
Read more: Opinion: A fight for economic supremacy
China to appeal at WTO
Although China had previously threatened to enact its retaliatory measures "immediately" once US tariffs went into effect, the Commerce Ministry on Friday merely announced that it would do so. It remains unclear, though, as to when when the Chinese government plans to act.
Beijing's counter-tariffs of 25 percent would apply on US agricultural and other products worth $34 billion.
China said it plans to inform the World Trade Organization about the "situation" and work with other countries to defend the multilateral system of free trade, the ministry said.
"The Chinese side promised not to fire the first shot, but in order to defend the core interests of the country and the people, we were forced to make the necessary counterattack," the Commerce Ministry statement said.
Read more: Trump's tariffs: When does a trade spat become an actual trade war?
Customs delays
Reuters news agency reported that as of Friday morning, when tariffs took effect, some major Chinese ports had delayed clearing goods from the US. If that were to persist, it could potentially disrupt imports of key products such as pork and soybeans.
An official at a company in Shanghai that handles customs clearance for importers said to Reuters that the port of Shanghai is said to have put on hold clearing some US imports through customs.
jcg/ng (AP, Reuters, dpa)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
China is "one of the most restrictive economies in the world," concluded a recent survey by the EU Chamber of Commerce in China. The chamber's president tells DW about European firms' challenges in doing business there. (21.06.2018)
Trade frictions between Washington and Beijing are getting worse again with a fresh round of tariffs. Yet it's not just about trade, but something more fundamental, says economist Thomas Straubhaar. (06.07.2018)
A leading advocacy group for the auto industry has said consumers in the US would suffer if higher tariffs on imported cars from the EU were to be imposed. Washington has long threatened such a move. (27.06.2018)
For months, talk of a trade war between the United States and China has been rampant. That talk became reality overnight when major US tariffs against Chinese goods came into effect. (05.07.2018)