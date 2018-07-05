China warns of 'biggest trade war in history,' vows 'counterattack' against US tariffs

The Chinese government said that it was "forced to counterattack" against US punitive tariffs on its imports, which went into effect early on Friday.

A statement from the Chinese Commerce Ministry denounced US actions as "a violation of world trade rules" and warned that the current dispute between both countries was launching the "biggest trade war in history."

US President Donald Trump began the trade dispute when he imposed 25 percent duties on approximately $34 billion (€29 billion) in Chinese machinery, electronics and high-tech equipment including autos, computer hard drives and LEDs.

The long-threatened tariffs went into effect on Friday as months of dialogue between the world's two largest economies failed to reach a solution or lessen Washington's outrage over its current trade imbalance with the Asian giant.

US trade deficit in goods with China stood at a record $375 billion in 2017.

The Trump administration accuses China of building its emerging industrial dominance by "stealing the crown jewels" of American technological know-how through cyber-theft, forced transfers of intellectual property, state-sponsored corporate acquisitions and other underhand practices.

China to appeal at WTO

Although China had previously threatened to enact its retaliatory measures "immediately" once US tariffs went into effect, the Commerce Ministry on Friday merely announced that it would do so. It remains unclear, though, as to when when the Chinese government plans to act.

Beijing's counter-tariffs of 25 percent would apply on US agricultural and other products worth $34 billion.

China said it plans to inform the World Trade Organization about the "situation" and work with other countries to defend the multilateral system of free trade, the ministry said.

"The Chinese side promised not to fire the first shot, but in order to defend the core interests of the country and the people, we were forced to make the necessary counterattack," the Commerce Ministry statement said.

Customs delays

Reuters news agency reported that as of Friday morning, when tariffs took effect, some major Chinese ports had delayed clearing goods from the US. If that were to persist, it could potentially disrupt imports of key products such as pork and soybeans.

An official at a company in Shanghai that handles customs clearance for importers said to Reuters that the port of Shanghai is said to have put on hold clearing some US imports through customs.

