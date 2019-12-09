 China, Turkey jail more journalists than any other country: report | News | DW | 11.12.2019

News

A new report has revealed the extent of China's jailing of journalists. But it's not the only authoritarian regime cracking down on freedom of the press.

In this April 17, 2015 file photo, pictures of jailed veteran Chinese journalist Gao Yu are displayed by protesters outside Chinese central government's liaison office in Hong Kong.

China jailed at least 48 journalists in 2019, making it the most prolific incarcerator of journalists in the world, a press watchdog group said Wednesday.

The situation for journalists was almost as grim in Turkey, with 47 journalists jailed in the country over the same period, according to a new report by the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists.

At least 250 journalists were jailed across the world, it reported, slightly down from last year.

Beijing defended its record on press freedom, saying it was simply carrying out the rule of law.

"No one is above the law," said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying at a press briefing, before advising reporters to consider what "illegal things" the 48 jailed journalists did.

Many of China's jailed journalists faced "anti-state" charges or are accused of producing "false news," according to the report.

Read more: Reporters Without Borders honors journalists who fear for their lives

Watch video 26:00

Journalists under fire: Who cares?

Worst offenders

False progress

In the year previous, there were 68 journalists jailed in Turkey, significantly more than this year. However the organisation said this was a reflection of the success of the crackdown by the Turkish regime.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's regime has closed more than 100 news outlets and filed terror-related charges against many of their staff, putting many reporters out of work and intimidating others, according to the CPJ.

"Dozens of journalists not currently jailed in Turkey are still facing trial or appeal and could yet be sentenced to prison, while others have been sentenced in absentia and face arrest if they return to the country," the organization said.

Authoritarianism, instability and protests in the Middle East meant more journalists were imprisoned in the region, CPJ reported.

Women represent about 8% of those imprisoned globally, down from 13% last year.

Journalists were most likely to be imprisoned if they reported on politics, human rights and corruption.

The report includes only journalists who were are behind bars on December 1 each year, and does not include those who have been released earlier or journalists taken by non-state entities such as militant groups.

aw/stb (AFP, Reuters)

  • Der Pressefotograf Jasper Juinen sitzt in Eritrea vor einem Hubschrauber der Vereinten Nationen. (Foto: picture-alliance/dpa/J. Juinen)

    Where freedom of the press doesn't exist

    Africa's very own North Korea: Eritrea

    Eritrea ranks second-last in the World Press Freedom Index. Reports from the disastrous state of affairs in Eritrea are rare, and many journalists have been forced to leave the country. Radio Erena is the only one to broadcast independent information to the people of Eritrea — from Paris.

  • Kim Jong Un spricht zu vier Offizieren, die alles auf einem Block notieren. (Foto: picture-alliance/dpa/Yonhap/KCNA)

    Where freedom of the press doesn't exist

    Dictated by the dictator

    Press freedom is also non-existent in North Korea. Sealed off from the rest of the world, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un keeps a check on what the media publish. State TV and radio are available, nothing more. People who express their opinions vanish in political prison camps — along with their entire families.

  • Ein turkmenisches Ehepaar sitzt vor ihrem Fernseher im Wohnzimmer. (Foto: Stringer/AFP/Getty Images)

    Where freedom of the press doesn't exist

    Keeping tabs in Turkmenistan

    President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov owns almost all of the country's media corporations. The newspaper Rysgal is the only exception, and even here, every edition needs state approval before it can go to press. A new law against media monopolies gives the people of Turkmenistan access to foreign news, but the government still keeps tabs on the Internet, and blocks most websites.

  • Ein Pressefotograf steht auf einem Schuttberg. Ein vietnamesischer Soldat beobachtet ihn. (Foto: picture alliance/ZB/A. Burgi)

    Where freedom of the press doesn't exist

    Culling the critics

    Independent media do not exist in Vietnam. The ruling Communist Party tells journalists what to publish. For the most part, publishers, editors and the reporters themselves are party members. Authorities have recently taken a greater interest in bloggers who challenge the authoritarian Communist Party's opinion monopoly - and try to silence them by sending them to jail.

  • Ein Kamerateam wird von chinesischen Polizisten bedroht. (Foto: picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Schiefelbein)

    Where freedom of the press doesn't exist

    China's non-freedom

    China, Reporters Without Borders says, is the world's biggest prison for bloggers and journalists. The authoritarian regime takes massive steps against unwelcome news coverage; pressure on foreign reporters is also on the rise. Entire regions are taboo to them, their work is closely monitored and Chinese assistants or interview partners can quite simply be imprisoned.

  • In der syrischen Stadt Duron laufen Menschen über eine Straße. Sie ist ganz nebelig und die Häuser sind zerstört. (Foto: Abd Doumany/AFP/Getty Images)

    Where freedom of the press doesn't exist

    Under fire in Syria

    Many journalists have been persecuted and killed since the uprising against Bashar al-Assad, whom Reporters Without Borders has ranked as an enemy of press freedom for years. The al-Nusra front, which fights against Assad, and the Islamic State group in turn attack Syrian state media reporters, kidnapping or publicly executing the journalists and correspondents.

    Author: Sabrina Pabst / db


