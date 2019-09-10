China summons German ambassador to Beijing

The Chinese Ambassador to Germany said on Wednesday that a recent meeting between the German foreign minister and Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong had sent "very negative signals."

Wu Ken confirmed that Beijing had officially summoned the German ambassador in protest. He claimed foreign forces had been involved in the ongoing protests in Hong Kong.

Wu also voiced Beijing's confidence in the Hong Kong government to carry out its duties.

Increasingly violent confrontations

Protests in Hong Kong began on March 31, 2019, in opposition to a proposed law that would have made it easier for the central government in Beijing to extradite fugitives to mainland China.

Protesters argued the law would undermine Hong Kong’s autonomy.

Confrontations have escalated over the past five months becoming increasingly violent and eventually forcing the temporary withdrawal of the proposed bill.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam was ultimately forced to withdraw it entirely on September 4.

Authorities in Beijing have called the situation "the worst crisis in Hong Kong" since it was returned to China by the United Kingdom in 1997.

