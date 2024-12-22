China objects to US military aid to Taiwan

US President Joe Biden has approved military aid of up to $571.3 million in defense assistance for Taiwan. China has warned the United States that it is "playing with fire."

China on Sunday expressed its objection toward the recent US military aid announcement for Taiwan saying it "firmly opposed" US President Joe Biden's approval of $571.3 million (€548 million) in defense assistance for Taiwan.

The Chinese government cautioned the US and said it is "playing with fire."

Biden's administration on Saturday authorized the military aid of Defense Department material and services and military education and training for Taiwan.

Additionally, on Friday, the Defense Department announced that $295 million in military sales had been approved.

A White House statement did not share the specifics of the military aid package, which comes less than three months after the authorization of one worth $567 million.

What did China say?

A Chinese Foreign Ministry statement urged the US to stop arming Taiwan and stop what it called "dangerous moves that undermine peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait."

"This move gravely infringes on China's sovereignty and security interests," Beijing's foreign ministry said in a statement, adding it "firmly opposes this action."

China "has lodged stern representations with the US at the earliest opportunity," it said.

China considers democratically governed Taiwan its own territory, a claim rejected by the government in Taipei.

Diplomatically, the US does not recognize Taiwan, but it is Taipei's largest supplier of weapons.

mfi/sms (AFP, AP, Reuters)