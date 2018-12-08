 China increases pressure on US, Canada over Huawei executive′s arrest | News | DW | 10.12.2018

News

China increases pressure on US, Canada over Huawei executive's arrest

China claims Canada has violated the human rights of Huawei executive Meng Wangzhou, who was arrested as she passed through Vancouver December 1. US and Chinese sources say her arrest is not linked to trade negotiations.

Kanada Anhörung Meng Wanzhou, Huawei | Skizze aus dem Gericht (picture-alliance/empics/Canadian Press/J. Wolsak)

China on Monday cranked up its protests over the arrest of an executive of telecom giant Huawei on a US warrant in Canada. China's Foreign Ministry said that Canada has violated the human rights of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.

China's latest broadside over the case came as Meng, the daughter of the company's founder, faces a Canadian court's decision on bail later on Monday in Vancouver.

Meng's arrest on December 1 has infuriated Beijing, roiling stock markets and raising tensions amid a truce in the US-China trade war.

Watch video 01:36
Now live
01:36 mins.

Huawei arrest unsettles Asian markets

The US and Canadian ambassadors were summoned over the weekend by a Chinese vice foreign minister, who demanded that the US withdraw its arrest warrant. Canada was warned that it faced "grave consequences".

Meng, 46, faces extradition to the US on fraud charges related to alleged sanctions-breaking dealings with Iran.

In a 55-page sworn affidavit, Meng said she has suffered from severe hypertension for years and that she has been treated in a Canadian hospital since her arrest.

"I continue to feel unwell and I am worried about my health deteriorating while I am incarcerated," the document read.

Meng said that she had suffered "numerous health problems" during her life, including surgery for thyroid cancer in 2011.

China's foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said that the Canadian government did not immediately notify the Chinese embassy or consulate about Meng's arrest, as it should have under a consular agreement.

In a bail hearing that was adjourned on Friday, Canadian Crown prosecutor John Gibb-Carsley asked for bail to be denied, saying Meng has been accused of "conspiracy to defraud multiple financial institutions". If convicted, she could face more than 30 years in prison. 

On its Twitter feed, Huawei last week said it was unaware of any wrongdoing by Meng. 

Tricky timing

Meng was arrested on the same day that presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping agreed to a 90-day trade war truce. 

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Donald Trump at the G20 in Argentina(Reuters/K. Lamarque)

Trump was unaware of Meng's arrest while he spoke with China's Xi Jinping

Analysts speculate that her arrest could be used as a bargaining chip in trade negotiations between the United States and China.

Yet US trade official Robert Lighthizer rejected suggestions that the case could affect the negotiations. The two sides face a March 1 deadline to reach an agreement.

China's commerce ministry, which is engaged in trade negotiations, has declined to comment on the matter.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said politics played no part in the decision to arrest Meng.

av/msh  (dpa, AP, Reuters)

Audios and videos on the topic

Huawei arrest unsettles Asian markets  

