China ends use of COVID travel tracking app

China on Monday announced around 8,500 new cases, bringing the nation's total to 365,312 — more than double the level since October 1.
Some health experts warn that there are considerable health risks for China fully opening up, with the efficacy of Chinese vaccines in question, and a low vaccination rate among the elderly population.
Compounding the challenges are underfunded hospitals lacking the capacity to treat huge numbers of patients.
The country has less than one intensive care unit bed for every 10,000 people, Jiao Yahui, director of the Department of Medical Affairs at the National Health Commission, warned last week.
And health resources are also distributed unevenly, with most hospital beds concentrated in Beijing, Shanghai and other cities on the prosperous east coast.
Facing a surge in COVID-19 cases, China is setting up more intensive care facilities and trying to strengthen hospitals' ability to deal with severe cases.