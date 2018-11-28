 China: Deathtoll surges in chemical plant fire | News | DW | 22.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

China: Deathtoll surges in chemical plant fire

State media has reported 44 deaths in an industrial accident at a pesticide plants in the province of Jiangsu. Over the past decade, deadly industrial accidents have triggered widespread anger over lax safety standards.

Explosion at Chinese chemical plant in Jiangsu

At least 44 people have been killed in a chemical plant explosion in the eastern Chinese province of Jiangsu, the official People's Daily reported on Friday.

Public anger has grown in China following several deadly industrial accidents ranging from chemical plant blasts to mining disasters over the past decade.

Devastating incident:

  • More than 600 people were injured, including 32 in critical condition
  • The explosion triggered a 2.2 magnitude earthquake
  • Authorities are investigating the cause of the explosion.
  • Fire fighters have brought the blaze under control.

Read more: Opinion: Xi Jinping is taking China down a dangerous path

'Government must take urgent action'

Wary of growing anger at industrial accidents, Beijing has vowed for years to improve industrial safety standards and increase oversight. But environmentalists say little has changed and workers are still at risk.

"Tragic accidents occur on an almost daily basis," said Greenpeace researcher Cheng Qian in a report. "The government must take urgent action to manage chemicals in a sound manner, provide a safety net for workers and citizens, and protect ecologically important areas across the country."

History of accidents

China has been rocked by deadly industrial accidents in recent years. In 2015, a massive explosion at a site in Tianjin killed more than 170 people. Authorities traced the explosion back to improperly stored chemicals.

Last November, 52 people fell ill due to a major chemical spill in Fujian province, while 23 were killed in a chemical plant explosion in Zhangjiakou.

More to follow…

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

ls/rc (Reuters, AFP)

DW recommends

Massive explosion at Chinese chemical plant kills at least 6

A fire set off an explosion that has killed six, injured dozens and released a huge plume of toxic smoke. The blast set off a huge shock wave and blasted windows out of buildings miles away. (21.03.2019)  

Opinion: Xi Jinping is taking China down a dangerous path

As the world focuses on developments in China's coastal regions, the one-party state is flexing its totalitarian muscle in the northwest of the country. We should not look the other way, says Alexander Görlach. (20.02.2019)  

China: Multiple deaths in chemical plant blast

An explosion at a chemical park in southwestern China has killed at least 19 people and injured 12 others. A string of recent industrial accidents have led to calls for improved safety standards. (13.07.2018)  

Chinese rescuers rush to save trapped coal miners

Two people have died and 20 are trapped in a coal mine in eastern China after a rock burst destroyed part of a mining tunnel. The cause of the accident is being investigated. (21.10.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Related content

Explosion bei Chemiefabrik in Zhangjiakou, China

China: Deadly chemical plant explosion hits Zhangjiakou 28.11.2018

The local government has called on citizens to stay clear of the site, saying they could disrupt emergency operations. China has been rocked by several deadly industrial accidents, sparking anger in affected communities.

China Nationaler Volkskongress in Peking

China's slowing economy casts shadow over National People's Congress 04.03.2019

Despite the annual legislative session being a largely ceremonial gathering, many will watch for cues on how Chinese policymakers intend to boost the nation's flagging growth and overcome the trade row with the US.

China Sichuan Explosion in Chemiefabrik

China: Multiple deaths in chemical plant blast 13.07.2018

An explosion at a chemical park in southwestern China has killed at least 19 people and injured 12 others. A string of recent industrial accidents have led to calls for improved safety standards.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  