 China blocks access to Australian state broadcaster ABC | News | DW | 03.09.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

China blocks access to Australian state broadcaster ABC

China has "declined" to say why it has blocked the Australian broadcaster, according to ABC. Human rights groups have previously accused China of censoring content online to repress dissent.

A man views his smartphone on a subway train in Beijing, China

China has blocked access to the news service and website of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), the broadcaster reported on Monday.

"China's cyber security regulator has confirmed it has censored the ABC's website for breaching the country's internet rules and regulations, but has declined to say how," said ABC.

The Australian media organization said access to its website was "abruptly stopped" on August 22. It said it had made several requests seeking clarification about the situation but Chinese authorities had not offered details about the case.

'Violating China's laws'

Instead, ABC said an official from China's Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission dictated the following statement:

"State cyber sovereignty rights shall be maintained towards some overseas websites violating China's laws and regulations, spreading rumors, pornographic information, gambling, violent terrorism and some other illegal harmful information which will endanger state security and damage national pride."

Read more: China's Xi Jinping urges respect for 'cyberspace sovereignty' at internet summit

  • Apps on a smartphone

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Free speech or illegal content?

    Whether hate speech, propaganda or activism, governments across the globe have upped efforts to curb content deemed illegal from circulating on social networks. From drawn-out court cases to blanket bans, DW examines how some countries try to stop the circulation of illicit content while others attempt to regulate social media.

  • Messages in a German Facebook account

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Social media law

    After a public debate in Germany, a new law on social media came into effect in October. The legislation imposes heavy fines on social media companies, such as Facebook, for failing to take down posts containing hate speech. Facebook and other social media companies have complained about the law, saying that harsh rules might lead to unnecessary censorship.

  • Sign of Google with silhouettes of people

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Right to be forgotten

    In 2014, the European Court of Justice ruled that European citizens had the right to request search engines, such Google and Bing, remove "inaccurate, inadequate, irrelevant or excessive" search results linked to their name. Although Google has complied with the ruling, it has done so reluctantly, warning that it could make the internet as "free as the world's least free place."

  • Young Ukrainians protesting a ban on Russian social media platforms and web services

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Blanket ban

    In May 2017, Ukraine imposed sanctions on Russian social media platforms and web services. The blanket ban affected millions of Ukrainian citizens, many of whom were anxious about their data. The move prompted young Ukrainians to protest on the streets, calling for the government to reinstate access to platforms that included VKontakte (VK), Russia's largest social network.

  • Max Schrems waits for the verdict of the European Court of Justice

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Safe Harbor

    In 2015, the European Court of Justice ruled that Safe Harbor, a 15-year-old pact between the US and EU that allowed the transfer of personal data without prior approval, was effectively invalid. Austrian law student Max Schrems launched the legal proceedings against Facebook in response to revelations made by former US National Security Agency (NSA) contractor, Edward Snowden.

  • Chinese social media services

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Regulation

    In China, the use of social media is highly regulated by the government. Beijing has effectively blocked access to thousands of websites and platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest. Instead, China offers its citizens access to local social media platforms, such as Weibo and WeChat, which boast hundreds of millions of monthly users.

  • Twitter Logo displayed on a cellphone (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Rourke)

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Twitter bans Russia-linked accounts

    Many politicians and media outlets blame Russia's influence for Donald Trump's election victory in 2016. Moscow reportedly used Facebook, Twitter, Google, and Instagram to shape public opinion on key issues. In October 2017, Twitter suspended over 2,750 accounts due to alleged Russian propaganda. The platform also banned ads from RT (formerly Russia Today) and the Sputnik news agency.

  • Facebook app option on a phone screen (picture alliance/NurPhoto/J. Arriens)

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Facebook announces propaganda-linked tool

    With social media under pressure for allowing alleged Russian meddling, Facebook announced a new project to combat such efforts in November 2017. The upcoming page will give users a chance to check if they "liked" or followed an alleged propaganda account on Facebook or Instagram. Meanwhile, Facebook has come under fire for not protecting user data in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

    Author: Lewis Sanders IV (dj)


Uphill battle

Human rights groups have described China as the "world leader of internet censorship."

Last month, Human Rights Watch (HRW) published an open letter to Google, urging it to stop plans to roll-out "censored search services in China."

"The Chinese government extensively violates the rights to freedom of expression and privacy; by accommodating the Chinese authorities' repression of dissent, Google would be actively participating in those violations for millions of internet users in China," HRW said.

Read more: China shuts down thousands of websites for breaking the law

Last year, ABC launched a new Chinese-language service to replace its Australia Plus website, a portal it ran in collaboration with a state media outlet that "was hosted on a Chinese domain and was subject to Beijing's censorship."

Watch video 02:36
Now live
02:36 mins.

Companies in China hit by online censorship

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Internet in China — no more safe havens?

German firms operating in China almost always communicate with their home bases via safe VPN connections. For a long time, Beijing tolerated such networks, but it's now cracking down on any remaining loopholes. (01.02.2018)  

China experiments with sweeping Social Credit System

China wants to introduce a Social Credit System to rate its citizens’ trustworthiness. Unconcerned about privacy protection, the government is billing the project as a cure for all manner of economic and social ills. (04.01.2018)  

China shuts down thousands of websites for breaking the law

The state's clampdown has served as a "powerful deterrent," said a senior official. But human rights groups have warned that the measures amount to repression of dissent. (24.12.2017)  

China's Xi Jinping urges respect for 'cyberspace sovereignty' at internet summit

The Chinese president has called for nations to respect borders when it comes to establishing a "common future" online. But he said China will not close its door to the internet, signalling a new policy in the making. (03.12.2017)  

Google employees protest plans for Chinese censored search engine

A letter signed by employees reminded Google's leadership that a censored app for China breaches its own code of ethics. Only a few hundred of the 88,000 employees have been given information on the project. (17.08.2018)  

Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

Germany has passed a new law on social media in 2017, despite complaints from social media companies worried about the impact on their business. But how far is too far? DW examines the trends. (29.05.2017)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

HRW Open Letter

HRW Open Letter

Audios and videos on the topic

Companies in China hit by online censorship  

Related content

Australien Sydney St. Mary's Kathedrale

Australia's Catholic Church rejects use of confessionals as evidence 31.08.2018

The Australian Catholic Church said it would not allow evidence heard in confessionals to be reported in pedophilia investigations. The Church said confessionals were "a non-negotiable element" of religious life.

China Google Office in Beijing

Google employees protest plans for Chinese censored search engine 17.08.2018

A letter signed by employees reminded Google's leadership that a censored app for China breaches its own code of ethics. Only a few hundred of the 88,000 employees have been given information on the project.

Berlin Chelsea Manning bei Internetkonferenz re:publica

Chelsea Manning faces Australia entry ban 30.08.2018

Chelsea Manning, who was convicted for leaking documents while in the US army, had been due to start a speaking tour. She can appeal the decision.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 