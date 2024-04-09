China and Russia agree to boost ties in opposition to West

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has held bilateral talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi during a visit to Beijing. They discussed their close ties and plans to boost Eurasian security.

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Tuesday that Beijing would "strengthen strategic cooperation" with Moscow during a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov.

In comments reported by the RIA Novosti news agency, Wang said Beijing and Moscow would "provide each other with strong support."

The meeting took place during a two-day visit by Lavrov to China. The two powers have improved their diplomatic ties since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, declaring a "no limits" partnership.

The West is "implementing unlawful sanctions toward a number of states, Russia is among them of course. This policy is starting to be actively applied toward [China] as well," Lavrov said, referencing efforts by the US to restrict China's access to key US-made technologies.

Plan to launch Eurasian security 'dialogue'

Russia and China agreed to strengthen security cooperation across Eurasia to counter US and Western influence. Lavrov said such a move had been put forward by Russian President Vladimir Putin, and that the two countries had agreed to "start a dialogue with the involvement of our other like-minded people on this issue."

"For a long time, there was a Euro-Atlantic security structure in the form of NATO, of course, as well as the OSCE, but it is striking itself out from the list of relevant structures within which it is possible to conduct meaningful negotiations and agree on something based on a balance of interests," Lavrov said.

Moscow and Beijing are planning on launching a "dialogue" on Eurasian security issues, but no further details were given.

Wang said NATO should not extend its activities in the Asia-Pacific region, according to Russian news agencies.

The two countries should "oppose hegemonism and power politics, oppose the monopoly of international affairs by a few countries," he added.

What the West has said about China-Russia ties

China has faced increased pressure from Western nations to leverage its influence on Russia to end the war in Ukraine. The US has warned Beijing against providing indirect aid to Russia.

In Brussels last week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters that "China continues to provide materials to support Russia's defence industrial base."

During a visit to China on Monday, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned of "significant consequences" for any Chinese

companies supporting Russia's war in Ukraine.

Washington would not rule out tariffs on clean energy imports from China to protect its industry, she said.

What the foreign ministers said about Putin and Xi

Lavrov and Wang both stressed their support for each other's leaders, with the Chinese foreign minister praising "the strong leadership of President Putin."

"China will support Russia's stable development under the leadership of Putin," he added.

Lavrov pointed out that "Xi Jinping... was among the first ones to send congratulations to the president-elect Putin" after his reelection win last month, "And we are overall grateful to our Chinese friends for this support."

The Russian minister had his turn at lavishing Chinese leader Xi Jinping when the two met later on Tuesday.

"We would like to express our highest appreciation and admiration for the successes you have achieved over the years and, above all, over the past decade under your leadership," Lavrov told Xi, according to Reuters.

tg,ab/rt (AFP, Reuters)