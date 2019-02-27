Cardinal Pell loses appeal against child sex abuse conviction

An Australian court dismissed the former Vatican treasurer's appeal to have his convictions overturned. However, the decision doesn't necessarily mark the end of Cardinal Pell's legal battle to reverse the ruling.
Cardinal George Pell's conviction for sexually assaulting two choirboys was upheld by an Australian court on Monday.
The 78-year-old former Vatican treasurer — the most senior Catholic official to be convicted of sexually abusing children — will continue to serve his 6-year prison sentence. He is not eligible for parole until he is 81.
A jury in December found Pell guilty of all five charges related to sexually assaulting the two boys at a Melbourne church in 1996.
'He is not a scapegoat'
Pell's lawyers had argued at an appeal hearing that the unanimous verdicts in December were "unsatisfactory" and unreasonable because the jury did not have sufficient evidence to find the cardinal guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. But in the end, they failed to convince the majority of the appeals court.
The court rejected the appeal with a two-to-one ruling, with the majority writing they agreed it "was open to the jury to be satisfied beyond reasonable doubt Cardinal Pell was guilty as charged".
Read more: After Pell verdict, the Catholic Church must reform
Supreme Court of Victoria Chief Justice Anne Ferguson read out the summary, saying, "Having reviewed the whole of the evidence, two of the judges of the court of appeal ... have decided that it was open to the jury to be satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that Cardinal Pell was guilty of the offenses charged."
"Again, as the trial judge observed, he is not to be made a scapegoat for any perceived failings of the Catholic Church, nor for any failure in relation to child sexual abuse by other clergy," she said.
Pell's lawyers may still challenge the Victoria state Court of Appeal's decision in Australia's highest court.
