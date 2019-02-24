 Top Vatican cleric Cardinal George Pell convicted of child sex crimes | News | DW | 26.02.2019

News

Top Vatican cleric Cardinal George Pell convicted of child sex crimes

Cardinal George Pell, who helped elect popes and ran the Vatican's finances, has been found guilty of sexually assaulting two choirboys in the 1990s, Australian media have reported. Pell has maintained his innocence.

Cardinal George Pell (Getty Images/D. Traynor)

Cardinal George Pell, the Vatican's economy minister and a top adviser to Pope Francis, has been convicted of molesting two choirboys, an Australian court said Tuesday.

An Australian court found Pell guilty on one count of sexual abuse and four counts of indecent assault of two 13-year-old boys at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Melbourne in the 1990s.

Read more: Sex abuse scandals in the Catholic Church

The 12-member jury delivered the unanimous verdict on December 11, but the presiding judge had issued gag order that prevented reporting since the trial began in May. The suppression order was lifted on Tuesday after prosecutors decided not to proceed with a second trial related to separate sex abuse allegations against the cardinal.

Pell, now 77 but 55 at the time of the crime, was convicted of forcing the boys to perform oral sex on him in the priests' sacristy of St Patrick's Cathedral in Melbourne, where he was archbishop. The other convictions related to improperly touching the boys.

Read more: Pope adviser urges rethink on Catholic celibacy 

Watch video 02:05

Pope Francis vows 'all-out battle' against sexual abuse

The convictions carry a maximum 50-year prison sentence.  A sentencing hearing begins Wednesday. 

Pell has maintain innocence throughout the scandal and his lawyers plan to appeal. 

Pell did not testify during the trial. Instead, the jury was shown a video recording of Australian police questioning Pell in Rome in 2016, in which the cardinal strongly denied the allegations.

Read more: Pope Francis vows to stop cover-ups of child sexual abuse

"The allegations involve vile and disgusting conduct contrary to everything I hold dear and contrary to the explicit teachings of the church which I have spent my life representing," Pell told police.

The jury was also shown a video recording of one of the victim’s testimony that described Pell orally raping him and fondling the boy's genitals while masturbating. The second victim died from a heroin overdose in 2014 without ever coming forward about the abuse.

Watch video 00:33

Cardinal Oswald Gracias: Those who are guilty are accountable to civil authority

The verdict comes days after Pope Francis convened a conference of Catholic leaders at the Vatican to address multiple sex abuse scandals rocking the Church, including Chile, Germany and the United States.

Pell is the most senior Catholic official convicted for sexual abuse.  He took leave in 2016 as economy minister for the Vatican to fight the charges. In December, the Vatican announced Pell had been removed as one of the pope's advisers without commenting on the trial. 

cw/xx (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

 

 

