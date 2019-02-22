 Pope Francis vows to stop cover-ups of child sexual abuse | News | DW | 24.02.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Pope Francis vows to stop cover-ups of child sexual abuse

Pope Francis has promised to stop cover-ups of child sexual abuse in the Catholic Chuch "as was usual in the past." Francis said clergymen who should have spiritually guided children instead became "tormentors."

Pope Francis (AP)

Pope Francis on Sunday vowed to bring an end to the practice of covering up child sexual abuse in the Catholic Church, as he addressed bishops at the end of a landmark summit to tackle pedophilia.

"If in the Church there should emerge even a single case of abuse — which already in itself represents an atrocity — that case will be faced with the utmost seriousness."

Read more: Sex abuse scandals in the Catholic Church

He called for an "all-out battle" against sexual abuse, which he described as abominable and said should be "erased from the face of the earth."

Children 'encountered tormentors'

While child sex abuse gravely affected societies as a whole, "this evil is in no way less monstrous when it takes place in the church," Francis said.

He said the sexual abuse of children becomes even more scandalous when it occurs in the Catholic Church, "for it is utterly incompatible with her moral authority and ethical credibility," adding that children "instead of finding spiritual guides ... encountered tormentors" who abused their power.

Francis compared the sexual abuse of children to human sacrifice, saying: "I am reminded of the cruel religious practice, once widespread in certain cultures, of sacrificing human beings — frequently children — in pagan rites."

"Our work has made us realize once again that the gravity of the scourge of the sexual abuse of minors is, and historically has been, a widespread phenomenon in all cultures and societies," he said.

Watch video 03:22

Juan Carlos Cruz, sexual abuse survivor, in an interview with DW

law/aw (AFP, Reuters)

DW recommends

Sex abuse survivor calls for 'zero tolerance' policy as bishops discuss child protection

Bishops at a summit on sexual abuse in the Catholic Church have heard of the abuse suffered by just some of the victims. One victim was Juan Carlos Cruz, who told DW the Catholic Church needs a "zero tolerance" policy. (22.02.2019)  

Sex abuse scandals in the Catholic Church

Pope Francis has convened a sexual abuse summit in Rome. The string of scandals around the globe involving priests abusing children has shaken the Catholic Church to its core. (21.02.2019)  

Vatican opens landmark sex abuse summit

Under the banners of accountability and transparency, Pope Francis has opened an unprecedented summit on sex abuse in the Catholic Church. He said that serial criticizers of the church were in league with the devil. (21.02.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Juan Carlos Cruz, sexual abuse survivor, in an interview with DW  

Man recounts story of sexual abuse by Catholic priest  

Related content

Missbrauch in der katholischen Kirche

Sex abuse scandals in the Catholic Church 21.02.2019

Pope Francis has convened a sexual abuse summit in Rome. The string of scandals around the globe involving priests abusing children has shaken the Catholic Church to its core.

USA Juan Carlos Cruz in New York

Sex abuse survivor calls for 'zero tolerance' policy as bishops discuss child protection 22.02.2019

Bishops at a summit on sexual abuse in the Catholic Church have heard of the abuse suffered by just some of the victims. One victim was Juan Carlos Cruz, who told DW the Catholic Church needs a "zero tolerance" policy.

Vatikan Papst Franziskus bei der Eröffnung des Mißbrauchsgipfels in Vatikan

Vatican opens landmark sex abuse summit 21.02.2019

Under the banners of accountability and transparency, Pope Francis has opened an unprecedented summit on sex abuse in the Catholic Church. He said that serial criticizers of the church were in league with the devil.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 