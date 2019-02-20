Vatican opens landmark sex abuse summit

Pope Francis kicks off a four-day summit on child protection on Thursday by warning bishops the faithful want concrete action, not just condemnation.

Church leaders from around the globe have gathered for the meeting, which will focus on the child sex abuse crisis within the Catholic Church.although abuse survivors have voiced concerns that Francis' efforts to raise awareness don't go far enough.

What to expect at the summit:

Some 190 church leaders were invited to take part, including 114 head bishops and 10 representatives from women's religious orders.

The summit is organized around three themes: "responsibility, accountability and transparency." The first three days will center around one of the themes, with Francis due to hold a mass on the fourth day.

Participants will take part in workshops and debates, as well as listen to testimonies from victims and speeches on topics like how to communicate with the public.

One of the main goals is to raise awareness of the crisis and to teach church leaders how to spot abuse and address it — particularly in Africa and Asia where some churches say the problem doesn't exist.

How have victims reacted?

Survivors of clergy abuse and advocacy groups for victims have gathered in Rome to hold protests alongside the summit. They'd requested a meeting with Francis himself on the eve of the summit, but were only met by summit organizers.

During the meeting, Phil Saviano, an abuse victim who helped uncover the "Spotlight" abuse cover-up in Boston, urged the church to release the names of abusive priests.

"Do it to break the code of silence. Do it out of respect for the victims of these men, and do it to help prevent these creeps from abusing any more children," he said.

Read more: Doris Reisinger: For clergy, 'I was the perfect victim'

Are there any changes expected?

Many of the survivor groups have called on the Catholic Church to expel predator priests and bishops guilty of covering-up abuse and to open Vatican archives on abusers. They also want the church to make it a requirement that bishops report suspected abusive priests to the police — they are currently only encouraged to do so now.

Their demands for fundamental reforms are not likely to be met during the summit. However, certain changes — such as minor changes to canon law — are expected.

8 films portraying Catholic Church sex abuse 'By the Grace of God' (2019) Francois Ozon's Berlinale entry focuses on the true story of a group of sex abuse victims who've formed an association to break the silence, years after they were molested by a priest in Lyon. The father's widespread abuse was known by his diocese's cardinal and even the Vatican. The actual Cardinal Barbarin, who attempted to cover up the case, is now on trial and could end up in prison.

8 films portraying Catholic Church sex abuse 'Spotlight' (2016) Based on a true story, this biographical drama directed by Tom McCarthy follows a team of reporters from "The Boston Globe" as they uncover systemic child sex abuse by Catholic priests in their city. "Spotlight" garnered six Oscar nominations and won for best picture and best screenplay. The actual investigation also earned a Pulitzer Prize in 2003.

8 films portraying Catholic Church sex abuse 'The Club' (2015) Dark images, silhouetted actors shown out of focus: It's the cinematography of a horror film. Chilean director Pablo Larrain tackled an explosive topic in "The Club," in which four retired Catholic priests live in a secluded house and there "purge" horrible crimes, including child sex abuse. Larrain was inspired by true stories of high-level priests who live in hiding to avoid criminal charges.

8 films portraying Catholic Church sex abuse 'Verfehlung' (2015) The German film "Verfehlung" (Misconduct) by Gerd Schneider depicts how the friendship of three priests is affected by a sex abuse scandal. One of them is accused of molesting teenage boys, and the two others react to their friend's situation in different ways. The way they deal with the truth could impact not only their relationship, but also their career in the ranks of the Church.

8 films portraying Catholic Church sex abuse 'Philomena' (2013) With "Philomena," Stephen Frears deals with another aspect of the Church's institutional abuse: women who were forcibly separated from their children born out of wedlock. The film is based on the true story of Philomena Lee, whose son was taken away by the nuns at the convent where she was forced to work and sold to wealthy Americans. Actress Judi Dench portrayed the older Philomena.

8 films portraying Catholic Church sex abuse 'Bad Education' (2004) While Pedro Almodovar's drama "Bad Education" is a stylized murder mystery playing on different levels of metafiction, it also tells the story of a young boy being molested by a Catholic priest in his boarding school. Ignacio, the abused child, is later a transgender woman who confronts the abusive father and blackmails him.

8 films portraying Catholic Church sex abuse 'The Magdalene Sisters' (2002) The Magdalene Asylums, also known as Magdalene laundries, were Catholic Church institutions that served as a reformatory for women labelled as "fallen." Peter Mullan's 2002 drama portrays one such home, telling the story of four young women who were sent there by their families, or caretakers, and who faced extreme cruelty and abuse by nuns. The last such institution closed in 1996.

8 films portraying Catholic Church sex abuse 'Primal Fear' (1996) A 19-year-old altar boy (Edward Norton, in his Oscar-nominated film debut) is accused of brutally murdering an influential Catholic Archbishop. An ambitious defense lawyer (Richard Gere) takes on his case. In the course of the trial, it is revealed that the beloved archbishop had abusive tendencies and had forced altar boys into sex. Author: Heike Mund, Elizabeth Grenier



Decades of abuse scandals: The summit is being viewed as a major test of Francis' leadership, with his record on combating child abuse under close scrutiny.

Francis organized the landmark summit following the latest spate of sex abuse revelations and scandals to arise in the United States, Chile, Ireland and other countries. Last week, Francis defrocked former US cardinal Theodore McCarrick, over accusations that he sexually abused a teen.

Read more: Nuns fight sexual abuse in India's Catholic Church

