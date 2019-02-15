US ex-cardinal McCarrick defrocked by Vatican over sex abuse cases

The Vatican says the former archbishop of Washington, Theodore McCarrick, has been dismissed from the priesthood after a disciplinary panel found him guilty of soliciting sex from adults and minors.

According to a Vatican statement, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith found McCarrick guilty of "solicitation in the Sacrament of Confession, and sins against the Sixth Commandment with minors and with adults, with the aggravating factor of the abuse of power."

McCarrick, 88, was a leading figure in the Catholic Church in the US. He served as the archbishop of Washington from 2001 to 2006 and was made a cardinal in 2001, resigning in 2018 in the wake of numerous charges of committing sexual abuse.

The allegations of sexual misconduct against him going back decades were made public last year. Pope Francis was also embroiled in the ensuing scandal, but accusations by a former Vatican ambassador that the pontiff had covered up McCarrick's crimes have not been so far backed by evidence.

The defrocking comes just days before Francis is due to host a summit on preventing child abuse within the Church.

