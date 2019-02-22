Catholic Cardinal Marx says files on child abusers 'destroyed'

Germany's top cardinal Reinhard Marx slammed the Catholic Church officials for their response to the decades-long pedophilia scandal at a conference called by Pope Francis in the Vatican on Saturday.

"Sexual abuse of children and young people can be traced back, in no small part, to the abuse of power in the area of administration," Marx said in his address with the pope in attendance.

Vatican officials were "trampling on the rights of victims" by deliberately canceling or overriding procedures for investigating child abuse, according to Marx.

"It was not the perpetrators, but the victims who were regulated and pushed into silence," said Marx, who also serves as the head of German Bishops' Conference.

"The files that documented these horrible acts and could name those responsible were destroyed or not created at all."

Working to regain trust

In recent months, leading Catholic officials in Australia, Chile, US, and other countries across the world were removed from office on accusations of covering up child abuse. At the same time, a group of Catholic nuns protested against an influential bishop who they claim committed multiple rapes.

Watch video 03:47 Share India: Sex abuse by priests Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3DcrT Sex abuse in India's Catholic Church – nuns speak out

On Saturday, Cardinal Marx called for transparency in order for the Church to win back "trust," saying that secrecy provoked "conspiracy theories."

He urged the Church to redefine its standards of confidentially and make its judiciary more open, as well as report on numbers and details linked with abuse cases.

'This storm will not pass'

Following Marx's remarks, a prominent Nigerian nun berated the Church leadership for keeping silent and covering child abuse "atrocities."

Watch video 00:33 Cardinal Oswald Gracias: Those who are guilty are accountable to civil authority

"This storm will not pass," Sister Veronica Openibo told the prelates. "We proclaim the Ten Commandments and parade ourselves as being the custodians of moral standards and values and good behavior in society. Hypocrites at times? Yes!"

"At the present time, we are in a state of crisis and shame," she added. "We must acknowledge that our mediocrity, hypocrisy and complacency have brought us to this disgraceful and scandalous place where we find ourselves as a Church. We pause to pray, Lord have mercy on us!"

The nun, who had worked in Africa, Europe, and North America, said Church leaders should discuss the reasons for keeping abusers among the clergy and whether seminaries are healthy for young boys.

She also called for more women to be involved in the fight against abuse.

Watch video 02:56 Share Pedophilia and Catholic Church Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3DrU2 Man recounts story of sexual abuse by Catholic priest

Survivors have demands, not pleas

Outside the Vatican walls, dozens of abuse survivors and their supporters from various parts of the globe marched to call for abusers among the Catholic clergy to be prosecuted.

"The Catholic Church is running out of time" to act against child abuse, said Matthias Katsch from the German victims' association Eckiger Tisch said from central Rome.

The survivors should not be "asking [the Church] for anything" and instead demand "decisive measures for protecting children and youths across the world," Katsch added.

"This is a global crisis of the Catholic Church," he added

"We have also offered to present our concerns directly to the pope and ask him, what is so difficult in anchoring a 'zero tolerance' policy in the church law."

On Friday, two US cardinals confirmed that the Vatican was working on a "clarification" to 2016 law which reportedly left a loophole for bishops who cover up sexual abuse.

The three-day Vatican conference attended by 190 delegates from around the globe is set to close on Sunday, with Pope Francis due to give a speech.

dj/aw (AFP, epd, dpa, KNA)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.