Canada, US believe Iran missile downed Ukrainian airliner

Justin Trudeau and Donald Trump have both said they believe Iran likely shot down a Ukrainian airliner, killing all 176 people on board. But Tehran has ruled out a missile strike, saying that scenario "makes no sense."
The Canadian government has intelligence from "multiple" sources that shows an Iranian anti-aircraft missile likely brought down a Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed near Tehran on Wednesday morning , Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a news conference on Thursday.
"The intelligence evidence suggests very clearly a possible and probable cause for the crash," he said, adding that a strike "may have been unintentional."
All 176 people on board were killed when the Kyiv-bound Ukrainian International Airlines flight crashed outside the Iranian capital minutes after taking off in the early hours of Wednesday. At least 63 Canadians, 82 Iranians, 11 Ukrainians and 4 Britons were among the dead.
US officials told various local media and news agencies on Thursday that they also believed an Iranian missile brought down the plane accidentally.
Speaking to reporters at the White House, US President Donald Trump said he had suspicions that "somebody could have made a mistake," without going into detail.
"Some people say it was mechanical. I personally don't think that's even a question," Trump said, adding that "something very terrible happened."
Trudeau and Trump's comments were echoed by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who said that there is "a body of information" that the plane was brought down by an Iranian missile.
Read more: Why the US and Iran are not at war
Illogical 'rumors'
One US official cited by Reuters said US satellites had detected the launch of two surface-to-air missiles shortly after the Boeing 737-800 left Tehran. That was followed by an explosion in the area the plane had been traveling in, the official said, adding that heat signature data showed the aircraft on fire as it fell to the ground.
However, the head of Iran's Civil Aviation Organization, Ali Abedzadeh, said it was "impossible that a missile hit the Ukrainian plane."
"Such rumors make no sense," he was quoted by ISNA news agency as saying.
A video posted by investigative group Bellingcat, which specializes in analyzing publicly available information, purported to show a mid-air explosion and a possible location from which a missile may have been fired.
The crash happened only hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on Iraqi military bases where US troops were being housed.
Tensions between Washington and Tehran soared following the US killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani last week.
Investigation underway
Iran has denied it is responsible for the plane crash, which it says was likely caused by a technical malfunction. The assessment from US officials came as Tehran released an initial report into the incident that said the pilots did not put out a call for help, but had been trying to return to the airport when the aircraft went down.
The report also said that both of the plane's black boxes — which record flight data — had been recovered for analysis, although they had sustained some damage.
Indeed, Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei invited US plane manufacturer Boeing to take part in the investigation process. He also denied that a missile caused the crash, calling such accusations "psychological warfare against Iran."
Read more: How does a black box work?
Ukraine said it was looking into a number of possible scenarios to explain the crash, including a missile strike, an in-flight collision and terrorism. It sent a team of experts to Iran on Thursday to help investigate on the ground.
"The circumstances of this catastrophe are still unclear," Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ukraine's deputy foreign minister said at a UN meeting in New York. "It's now up to experts to investigate and to find answers to the question of what caused the crash. To do so, our experts must receive unconditional support for their investigation."
Canada has called for its own team to also be involved in the probe.
nm, jsi/msh (Reuters, AFP, AP)
DW sends out a daily selection of hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up here.
US politicians rejoiced over Soleimani's assassination while Iranians mourned him as a national hero. We sum up key events in the days and moments following the attack on Iran's most powerful military general. (08.01.2020)
All 176 people on the Ukrainian-operated Boeing jet were killed when it crashed in Iran. Despite no immediate indication of foul play during a time of heightened military tensions, families of the victims want answers. (09.01.2020)
A Ukrainian Boeing 737 has crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran, killing all passengers and crew on board. Iranian media reported the crash was due to technical issues. (08.01.2020)
Iran's military fired a volley of ballistic missiles at Erbil and Ain Al-Asad air bases. A weapons expert explains what missiles might have been used and why the response appears "almost de-escalatory" in nature. (08.01.2020)
Witnesses report that the plane was engulfed in flames when it tried to return to the airport in Tehran. Investigators say the crew never signaled for help before the crash. (09.01.2020)
Iranian officials have warned the US against launching another retaliatory attack. Iran's UN envoy also dismissed calls for cooperation from Trump as "unbelievable" considering the ongoing sanctions against Iran. (09.01.2020)
Iran has responded to the killing of General Qassem Soleimani with missile strikes on air bases in Iraq. Amid fears of war in the Middle East, experts say the strikes are more theatrics than direct retaliation. (08.01.2020)