Sports

Bundesliga: Yann Sommer earns Borussia Mönchengladbach a point against Bayern Munich

Yann Sommer pulled off a series of impressive saves to help Borussia Mönchengladbach to a draw against Bayern Munich. But the Swiss keeper's record-breaking performance is only likely to increase transfer speculation.

Fußball Bundesliga | FC Bayern München - Borussia Mönchengladbach

Bayern Munich 1-1 Borussia Mönchengladbach
(Thuram 43', Sané 83')
Allianz Arena, Munich

A brilliant second-half display from Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer earned Borussia Mönchengladbach a hard-fought 1-1 draw away at champions Bayern Munich.

Marcus Thuram seized upon a mistake from Dayot Upamecano just before the break to squeeze the ball past the on-rushing Manuel Neuer to give the visitors an unlikely lead and, despite Leroy Sané's equalizer seven minutes from time, Daniel Farke's team held on.

The Foals are now unbeaten in four games against Bayern Munich, and in their four games at the start of this season.

"It was a really tough day today because we know how much power and pressure Bayern exert on opponents," man-of-the-match Sommer told Sky. "The defense can't keep everything out, so I'm delighted that I had such a good game."

But his Bundesliga-record 19 saves are now likely to see transfer speculation surrounding him increase, with the 33-year-old already having been linked with moves to Manchester United, Newcastle United or French side Nice.

"I've been here for eight years, so of course I feel at home here, it's like a family," said Sommer, adding: "But we'll still sit down and have a chat in the next few days."

Bayern came out strongly after the break and Sommer pulled off brilliant back-to-back saves to deny Sadio Mané, first with his feet before getting down well to stop the rebound.

After an impressive 22 attempts at goal yielded no results, Leroy Sané's precise shot from the middle of the box got past Sommer's defences.Despite Julian Nagelsmann sending on new center-back Matthijs de Ligt up front for the final stages, the visitors held on to remain undefeated in their last four matches against Bayern, and in their start to the Bundesliga season.
 

Fußball Bundesliga | FC Bayern München - Borussia Mönchengladbach

Bayern dominant

With 35 shots on goal, 14 corners to Gladbach's one and a 90% pass completion record, Bayern Munich were nevertheless dominant.

Sadio Mane twice believed he had given the hosts the lead in the first half before being rulled offside – with the first requiring VAR to overturn the initial decision to award a goal.

"On the pitch, I actually thought we played extremely well," said Bayern midfielder Joshua Kimmich. "In fact, I think we were even better than in previous games this season."

Although Bayern poured forward time and again in the second half, Sommer pulled off a number of exceptional saves – including denying Mané, Sané, Thomas Müller, Serge Gnabry and auxilliary striker Matthijs de Ligt, before he was eventually beaten.

Nevertheless, the shopstopper's display saw Mönchengladbach become the first team todeny Bayern from claiming three points this season.

