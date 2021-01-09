Bundesliga: RB Leipzig vs. Borussia Dortmund – live

RB Leipzig vs. Borussia Dortmund, Red Bull Arena (kickoff 18:30 CET)

Starting XIs

Good evening. After Bayern Munich's loss on Friday night the door is open for RB Leipzig to take top spot. The teams are in.

Julian Nagelsmann has no Kevin Kampl but the team doesn't look weaker. Dortmund look strong but all eyes on whether that midfield pivot is dynamic enough. Moukoko is on the bench.

RB Leipzig XI: Gulacsi - Angelino, Orban, Upamecano, Halstenberg - Sabitzer, Haidara, Adams - Olmo, Forsberg, Poulsen

Borussia Dortmund XI: Bürki - Guerreiro, Hummels, Akanji, Meunier - Delaney, Witsel - Reyna, Reus, Sancho - Haaland

Team news

While Dortmund are back to almost full strength – only Jude Bellingham and Thorgan Hazard are doubtful – RB Leipzig have a few injury problems to contend with. Benjamin Henrichs, Christopher Nkunku, Ibrahima Konate and Nordi Mukiele are all out, while Justin Kluivert remains a doubt after missing the last three games. And with Konrad Laimer out for the season with a knee problem, coach Julian Nagelsmann has had to rely on reinforcements of late. However, new Leipzig signing Dominik Szoboszlai will be included in the Leipzig squad fort he first time following his move from Leipzig's sister club RB Salzburg.

Previous meetings

This will be the sides‘ ninth meeting, with the scales tipped in Dortmund's favor in their previous meetings. Dortmund have won four times, Leipzig twice, with two draws. Perhaps more tellingly, Dortmund have had the better of their recent encounters, with Leipzig winless against Dortmund in their last five attempts. Leipzig's last win against BVB came in October 2017.

Player focus: Dani Olmo

The 22-year-old forward is starting to find his feet at RB Leipzig coming the fore under Julian Nagelsmann in recently months. Olmo scored the only goal in Leipzig's last game – a 1-0 win at Stuttgart – and has five assists to his name already this season. Dortmund need to be wary of the threat the Spaniard possesses.

Dani Olmo has established himself as a regular starter in the Leipzig team.

Fun fact

RB Leipzig have kept a clean sheet in their last four Bundesliga matches.

From the coaches' mouth: Julian Nagelsmann

"I think it's really important that we continue with the good defensive performances that we've shown recently. That will be an important key to success. My team has unbelievable character and incredible willpower. I get the feeling that that's not going away any time soon."

From the coaches' mouth: Edin Terzic

"January sets the trend for the rest of the Bundesliga season. You can quickly influence the table situation against direct competitors, which is why the match on Saturday is very important."

Possible line-up: RB Leipzig

Gulacsi – Adams, Orban, Upamecano, Halstenburg – Olmo, Kampl, Sabitzer – Haidara, Forsberg, Angelino

Possible line-up: Dortmund

Bürki – Meunier, Akanji, Hummels, Guerreiro – Delaney, Witsel – Sancho, Reus, Reyna – Haaland