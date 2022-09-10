Bundesliga: Dortmund win Revierderby against Schalke

The first Revierderby in front of a full house since April 2019 started with BVB having full control of the game, and so were the first 15 minutes.

When it comes to goal scoring chances, however, it took Dortmund until the 32nd minute to mount a real challenge on Alexander Schwolow's goal. Donyell Malen's cross from outside the box found Jude Bellingham's head, but the Schalke goalkeeper managed to pull a spectacular save and keep the score at 0-0.

Dortmund had several other goal chances to capitalize on their 68 percent possession ahead of the first half, including an Anthony Modeste header from inside the box just before the break, but the halftime score remained 0-0. The French striker would rather forget the first half of his first appearance at Germany's biggest derby.

The second half started where the first finished, as Donyell Malen dribbled past Schalke defense to find himself in front of Schwolow in the 46th minute, but the Dutch attacker's shot was easily saved by the keeper.

Dortmund's control resulted in chances. Gio Reyna's brilliant ball found substitute Youssoufa Moukoko alone in front of the Schalke goal inside the box in the 66th minute, but the striker's low shot was saved by Schwolow. The 17-year-old striker tried to shoot again from long distance two minutes later, but his shot went wide.

It took Dortmund until the 79th before Edin Terzic's boys managed to break the deadlock, and it was 17-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko who easily converted Marius Wolf's brilliant cross and headed the ball into the net from close range.

Schalke did not pose any threat to Alexander Meyer's goal in the remaining minutes, and Moukoko's goal was enough for Dortmund to secure Revierderby bragging rights and go top of the table due to Bayern's defeat at Augsburg, at least temporarily.

