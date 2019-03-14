 Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund hoping Hertha Berlin don′t further dent their title hopes | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 14.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund hoping Hertha Berlin don't further dent their title hopes

Hertha Berlin aren't chasing silverware themselves, but have played a significant role at the Bundesliga summit. On Saturday, they have a final chance to influence the title race when Borussia Dortmund visit the capital.

Fußball Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund - Hertha BSC (Reuters/L. Kuegeler)

Despite a 3-1 win over VfB Stuttgart last weekend, Borussia Dortmund dropped off top spot in the Bundesliga for the first time since Matchday 5. Still level on points with leaders Bayern Munich, Lucien Favre's side have a chance to send a message of intent by ending a near 5-year wait for a league win in the German capital.

Opponents Hertha Berlin find themselves 22 points adrift of the Bundesliga summit themselves, but they've nevertheless influenced proceedings in one of the fiercest title races in recent memory. 

On Matchday 6 an Ondrej Duda inspired performance produced a 2-0 win at home to Bayern, before they twice came from behind to clinch a 2-2 draw in Dortmund. 

Dortmund won't have forgotten Salomon Kalou's 91st minute equaliser, but as one of just four teams to take points off of BVB in the first half of the season, Pal Dardai wants his charges to build on their performance from Matchday 9. 

"The key will to be extremely concentrated and pretty much mistake-free," Dardai told the assembled press. "We want to, once again, give BVB very little room. A good result would be great for our club."

Hertha have only won five times on home soil in the current campaign, but three of those wins came against Bayern, Borussia Mönchengladbach and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Fußball Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund - Hertha BSC (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Thissen)

Borussia Dortmund have a chance to reclaim top spot on Saturday with Bayern in action a day later.

Borussia's bad phase behind them?

Dortmund, meanwhile, have already dropped as many points in the second half of the season as they did before the winter break. The victory over Stuttgart was far from their most convincing performance, but stoked the belief which had begun to wane as a result of a dip in form. 

"We had a phase where our results weren't so good and believe we've now put it behind us. We will try everything to become German champions," said Lucien Favre, who unlike his side has fond memories of the capital having coached Hertha between 2007 and 2009. 

"I have great memories of Berlin. They were my first club in the Bundesliga. I still have a lot of contact with the players from back then like Joe Simunic. 

Could a familiar face be the key to Dortmund picking up three league points in Berlin for the first time since their 4-0 win on final matchday of the 2013/14 campaign? With the title race taking on a frantic pace entering the final stretch every game is now a must win for Favre and Co.

Elsewhere on Matchday 26

  • Schalke are looking for afresh start following the sacking of Domenico Tedesco. With interim head coach Huub Stevens back at the helm the Royal Blues could do with their 'coach of the century' conjouring up some magic against RB Leipzig.
  • Werder Bremen, thus far unbeaten in 2019, have a difficult task ahead of them when they travel to Leverkusen this weekend. Peter Bosz's side has won seven of its last eight games, outscoring opponents by a margin of 20 goals to 7.
  • March is normally the time of year that Hoffenheim makes its final push to qualify for the Champions League. Two seasons ago, they won six of their last 10 games to secure fourth place. Last term, they vaulted from seventh place to third place after winning seven of their final 10 matches. After defeating Nuremburg last week, Julian Nagelsmann's side, currently in eighth place and nine points off a top-four spot, will look to continue their winning ways in Saturday's Rhein-Neckar derby in Stuttgart. 

Matchday 26 fixtures

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Freiburg (Friday, 8:30 p.m. CET)

Schalke vs. Leipzig (Saturday, 3:30 p.m. CET)
Stuttgart vs. Hoffenheim
Wolfsburg vs. Düsseldorf
Augsburg vs. Hannover

Hertha Berlin vs. Borussia Dortmund (Saturday, 6:30 p.m. CET)

Leverkusen vs. Werder Bremen (Sunday, 1:30 p.m. CET)

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Nuremburg (Sunday, 3:30 p.m. CET)

Bayern Munich vs. Mainz (Sunday, 6:00 p.m. CET)

DW recommends

Opinion: Schalke are a shambles

A 7-0 humiliation at the hands of Manchester City was just the latest in a series of disastrous results as Schalke's season goes from bad to worse. DW's Matt Ford thinks the whole club needs to press reset. (13.03.2019)  

Triple Champions League exit for Bundesliga clubs is no reason to panic

Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Schalke were all humbled by Premier League opposition in the Round of 16 of the Champions League. For the English sides, it's their time. For the Bundesliga, there's no need to panic. (14.03.2019)  

Champions League: Manchester City embarrass Schalke

Domenico Tedesco knew his side had little hope of upsetting Pep Guardiola's team in the second leg of their Champions League tie, but what followed was worse than could have been imagined. Schalke are out, and how. (13.03.2019)  

Champions League: Bayern Munich bow out after Sadio Mane magic

Bayern Munich were the last Bundesliga side left in the Champions League, but Jürgen Klopp returned to remind the record German champions that they're a long way from challenging. A poor game was decided by one man. (13.03.2019)  

Bundesliga: Domenico Tedesco's time runs out after Champions League exit

Domenico Tedesco has been relieved of his duties and replaced by an iconic duo at the Schalke helm. The 7-0 loss to Manchester City proved the final straw as the 33-year-old becomes the fifth casualty of the season. (14.03.2019)  

Related content

Fußball Champions League | FC Schalke 04 - Manchester City l Trainer Domenico Tedesco

Bundesliga: Domenico Tedesco's time runs out after Champions League exit 14.03.2019

Domenico Tedesco has been relieved of his duties and replaced by an iconic duo at the Schalke helm. The 7-0 loss to Manchester City proved the final straw as the 33-year-old becomes the fifth casualty of the season.

Deutschland Bundesliga Hannover 96 - Bayer Leverkusen l Tor 2:3 - Endstand - Enttäuschung

Bundesliga Bulletin: Snow denies Hannover as title battle heats up 11.03.2019

The snow saved Bayer Leverkusen and denied luckless Hannover as the Bundesliga moved towards the final straight. At the top, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund won in contrasting styles but the champions have the lead.

Deutschland Bundesliga Hannover 96 - Bayer Leverkusen

Bundesliga Matchday 25 roundup 10.03.2019

Bayern Munich turned up the heat in the Bundesliga title race, while Borussia Dortmund struggled in the wind and rain against Stuttgart. On Friday night, Schalke improved but not by enough while Nuremberg lost again.

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks.  

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League.  

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play.  