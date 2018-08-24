 Bundesliga: Bayern Munich′s Kingsley Coman to have ankle surgery | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 25.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman to have ankle surgery

Bayern Munich have confirmed that 22-year-old winger Kingsley Coman needs surgery on his left ankle. He picked up the injury in a collision with Hoffenheim's Nico Schulz in Bayern's first game of the Bundesliga season.

Fußball Bundesliga | Kingsley Coman, Bayern München - 1899 Hoffenheim (picture-alliance/dpa/M. balk)

Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman is to have surgery on his left ankle on Sunday and is out for extended period of time, Bayern's CEO Karl Heinz Rummenigge said on Saturday.

On Friday, Coman, 22, was forced to exit Bayern's first game of the season after injuring his ankle after a tackle from Hoffenheim defender Nico Schulz. It is the same injury that sidelined the French forward for four months last season and cost him a spot in France's World Cup-winning squad.

"He was in a lot of pain, you can imagine," Rummenigge said in an interview posted to the club's official website. "Now we all wish him a good and speedy recovery. He has our full support."

Bayern, München: Fußball: Bundesliga, 1. Spieltag: Bayern München - 1899 Hoffenheim in der der Allianz Arena (Getty Images/AFP/C. Stache)

Kingsley Coman holds his face after picking up an ankle injury on Friday

'Bitter news'

Coman has struggled with various injuries in recent seasons, missing 40 games over the previous two campaigns. He impressed head coach Niko Kovac so much in the preseason that he earned a spot in Bayern's starting lineup head of experienced winger Arjen Robben before his latest setback.

"Of course we are very sad that Kingsley has suffered the same injury as before," Kovac said after Bayern's training session on Saturday. "Fingers crossed that the operation goes well, so that he can come back quickly and can play Bundesliga football again."

"It's bitter news and obviously hurt a lot. I was shocked," said defender Joshua Kimmich, who was near Coman when the injury occurred. "King' had played really well up to that point."

Watch video 01:16
Now live
01:16 mins.

Can Kovac deliver at Bayern?

Limited on the flanks

Coman's injury now leaves Bayern with just three wide players: veterans Robben and Franck Ribery and Serge Gnabry, who missed his side's season opener with a thigh issue.

But the door has opened for Robben, who started for the defending Bundesliga champions in the DFL Supercup and the first round of the German Cup, to return to the starting lineup. He said he was "hugely disappointed" that Kovac benched him against Hoffenheim.

"I wasn't happy, even if I am 34," the Dutchman said. "After seven weeks of hard preparation, and I really gave my all in preseason, you want to be there at the start."

  • Deutschland BG Bundesliga | FC Bayern München feiert die sechste deutsche Meisterschaft in Folge (picture-alliance/sampics/C. Pahnke )

    Bundesliga 2018-19: 10 things to know

    Bayern lead the way

    Bayern have won the last six titles, 28 overall. The club has one of the biggest profiles in the world, and has the finances to support it. The annual turnover was nearly €600 million and the squad's market value is around €845 million. Those are just some of the numbers. Bayern are the benchmark.

  • Deutschland BG Bundesliga | Markus Söder empfängt den 1. FC Nürnberg (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Karmann)

    Bundesliga 2018-19: 10 things to know

    Promotion specialists in the top flight

    Nuremberg's return to the Bundesliga after four years away. It's the clubs eighth promotion, an achievement no other side has managed. Fortuna Düsseldorf are also experts when it comes to going up. Their return to the Bundesliga was their sixth promotion into the big league. The real question is: can they stay there?

  • Deutschland BG Bundesliga | Christian Peintinger mit Headset (imago/J. Huebner)

    Bundesliga 2018-19: 10 things to know

    Technical revolution: Headsets on the bench

    Bundesliga referees have long been using headsets, but now they're in use in the dugout. The assistant head coach and staff are allowed three headsets used for coaching or tactical instructions. Performance data should also be available during the game. Treatment of injured players should also be optimized.

  • Deutschland BG Bundesliga | Anzeige Video Assist (picture-alliance/augenklick/firo Sportphoto/R. Ibing)

    Bundesliga 2018-19: 10 things to know

    VAR after World Cup trial

    The video assistant referee (VAR) was used last season, but with questionable levels of success. Too slow, too confusing — VAR has quite a few opponents. Now, everything should be better. The use of the technology at the World Cup in Russia was seen as exemplary. The most important change: The TV images and the decision will be shown on screens, so as to increase transparency.

  • Deutschland BG Bundesliga | Borussia Dortmund Signal Iduna Park (picture-alliance/augenklick/firo Sportphoto/C. Neundorf)

    Bundesliga 2018-19: 10 things to know

    Attendance magnet

    Much of the fascination around the Bundesliga is symbolized by their high attendance numbers. The Dortmund Südtribune is the biggest standing stand in Europe, with 24,454 standing spots. It's always full. Bundesliga stadiums are attendance magnets. An average of 43,878 fans attended stadiums per game last season - a new record and the best in Europe, ahead of England (36,000) and Spain (27,000).

  • Deutschland BG Bundesliga | RheinEnergieStadion (picture alliance/dpa/C. Gateau)

    Bundesliga 2018-19: 10 things to know

    Bundesliga - home of standing

    In the Bundesliga, they've still got the good old standing terraces. What used to be a must are all gone in England, Italy and Spain's top flight. In Germany though, cheap tickets and great atmosphere get the football nostalgic heart beating a little faster. Some visiting fans from around the world get lucky enough to experience that special feeling of being able to stand while watching the game.

  • Deutschland BG Bundesliga | Schiedsrichterin Bibiana Steinhaus (picture-alliance/augenklick/firo Sportphoto/S. El Saqqa)

    Bundesliga 2018-19: 10 things to know

    A female ref

    The Bundesliga has something none of the other top leagues in Europe have: a female referee. After lots of games in the second and third division, Bibiana Steinhaus officiated Hertha Berlin against Werder Bremen on September 10, 2017. In doing so, she became the first woman to referee a Bundesliga game. The 39-year-old has been in charge of eight games to date.

  • Deutschland BG Bundesliga | Tolisso FC Bayern (picture-alliance/Rauchensteiner/Augenklick)

    Bundesliga 2018-19: 10 things to know

    Corentin Tolisso - the most expensive Bundesliga transfer

    In 2017, Bayern Munich purchased French midfielder Corentin Tolisso for €41.5 million. It was a Bundesliga record for a new Bundesliga signing. Tolisso's transfer fee was €1.5 million higher than teammate's Javi Martinez. The most expensive departure from the league was Dortmund's Ousmane Dembele, who joined Barcelona for over €100 million.

  • Deutschland BG Bundesliga | Jubel und Tanz der Frankfurter Spieler (picture-alliance/augenklick/firo Sportphoto/R. Ibing)

    Bundesliga 2018-19: 10 things to know

    Multicultural football

    Unlike France or Spain, the Bundesliga has no restriction on non-EU players. Eintracht Frankfurt had one of the most multicultural squads in the league last year. When they faced Cologne on matchday five, they had 11 players from 11 different countries.

  • Deutschland BG Bundesliga | Arena auf Schalke (picture-alliance/imageBROKER/H. Blossey)

    Bundesliga 2018-19: 10 things to know

    Schalke's Arena - stadium, tempel

    Many fans call their stadiums a temple. In Frankfurt, Berlin and Gelsenkirchen, that's not far from the truth; in all three stadiums there's a chapel. Schalke's stadium is the only in Europe's top leagues that has a roof that can close. "Indoor" football at the top level — only in the Bundesliga.

    Author: Jörg Strohschein (jh)


dv/ (AFP,dpa)

DW recommends

Five things that could cause Bayern Munich trouble in 2018-19

Nico Kovac's inexperience, too much focus on the Champions League and a disgruntled Robert Lewandowski, are just some of the challenges Bayern Munich must overcome this season. (22.08.2018)  

Opinion: The Bundesliga must attempt the impossible

A new Bundesliga season rolls around, and with it the issue that continues to haunt Germany's top flight: competition at the top. DW's Jonathan Harding argues the key is to find a solution that doesn't break the bank. (24.08.2018)  

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich scrape opening win after VAR controversy

Late goals from Robert Lewandowski and Arjen Robben ensured Bayern Munich got off to a winning start in Niko Kovac's first league game. But VAR chaos reigned once again and Hoffenheim may feel hard done by. (24.08.2018)  

Bundesliga 2018-19: 10 things to know

In the 56th Bundesliga season, Bayern Munich are favorites for the title again. But there's plenty more to know about Germany's top flight. (22.08.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Can Kovac deliver at Bayern?  

Related content

Fußball Bundesliga FC Bayern München - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich scrape opening win after VAR controversy 24.08.2018

Late goals from Robert Lewandowski and Arjen Robben ensured Bayern Munich got off to a winning start in Niko Kovac's first league game. But VAR chaos reigned once again and Hoffenheim may feel hard done by.

Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski and Bayern Munich; a partnership finally back on track again? 22.08.2018

Bayern Munich have perhaps not been as reliant on one player since Bastian Schweinsteiger or Oliver Kahn as they are on Robert Lewandowski. But what impact will the striker's latest public comments have?

Deutschland Bayern München Arjen Robben

Opinion: The Bundesliga must attempt the impossible 24.08.2018

A new Bundesliga season rolls around, and with it the issue that continues to haunt Germany's top flight: competition at the top. DW's Jonathan Harding argues the key is to find a solution that doesn't break the bank.

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 