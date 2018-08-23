 Opinion: The Bundesliga must attempt the impossible | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 24.08.2018

Sports

Opinion: The Bundesliga must attempt the impossible

A new Bundesliga season rolls around, and with it the issue that continues to haunt Germany's top flight: competition at the top. DW's Jonathan Harding argues the key is to find a solution that doesn't break the bank.

Deutschland Bayern München Arjen Robben (picture alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/M. Ulmer)

The 2018/19 Bundesliga season is almost here, and with it a chance to watch young talents develop, see impressive amounts of fan support and wonder whether Christian Streich really can work wonders in Freiburg one more time. Barring a collapse of epic proportions, it also means watching Bayern Munich win their seventh straight title, and that leaves the league with a familiar problem.

A lack of competition haunts the Bundesliga. Bayern Munich's sporting and financial advantages have left them so far ahead it has become a case of whether they'll play well enough to win it in March or badly enough to win it May. Even the billing of the "classic" encounter between Bayern and Borussia Dortmund now feels forced, suffering under the same desperate strain of hope the league delivers week in, week out.

Read more: Are Lewandowski and Bayern back on track?

Deutsche Welle Englisch Fußball Jonathan Harding (DW/P.Henriksen)

DW's Jonathan Harding

Make no mistake, there is so much to like about the Bundesliga. From the opportunities it affords young players and coaches to fanatical support, special stadium atmospheres and brilliant coaching techniques, German football deserves to be where it is today. But there is a more troubling side.

Germany has just one top team: Bayern Munich. Granted Borussia Dortmund have endured a great deal in recent years but their inability to retain some of their talents has hampered them. Schalke, Leverkusen and Gladbach haven't been consistent enough to be anything more than above-average sides, with trips to Europe too rare an occurence. Apart from the occasional overperformer, the rest of the teams are just trying to stay in the league. It took the rampant rise of RB Leipzig to remind the league of that.

While Leipzig's financial approach has unsurprisingly tempted many, this cannot be the answer to German football's competitive conundrum. Change is required, but for a league that is already further along than it could have dreamed of, complete upheaval is too far. Such a step would only begin a process of gradually wearing down the soul of German football culture, leaving in place another business template solely designed to increase profits, viewing numbers and shirt sales.

  • Deutschland BG Bundesliga | FC Bayern München feiert die sechste deutsche Meisterschaft in Folge (picture-alliance/sampics/C. Pahnke )

    Bundesliga 2018-19: 10 things to know

    Bayern lead the way

    Bayern have won the last six titles, 28 overall. The club has one of the biggest profiles in the world, and has the finances to support it. The annual turnover was nearly €600 million and the squad's market value is around €845 million. Those are just some of the numbers. Bayern are the benchmark.

  • Deutschland BG Bundesliga | Markus Söder empfängt den 1. FC Nürnberg (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Karmann)

    Bundesliga 2018-19: 10 things to know

    Promotion specialists in the top flight

    Nuremberg's return to the Bundesliga after four years away. It's the clubs eighth promotion, an achievement no other side has managed. Fortuna Düsseldorf are also experts when it comes to going up. Their return to the Bundesliga was their sixth promotion into the big league. The real question is: can they stay there?

  • Deutschland BG Bundesliga | Christian Peintinger mit Headset (imago/J. Huebner)

    Bundesliga 2018-19: 10 things to know

    Technical revolution: Headsets on the bench

    Bundesliga referees have long been using headsets, but now they're in use in the dugout. The assistant head coach and staff are allowed three headsets used for coaching or tactical instructions. Performance data should also be available during the game. Treatment of injured players should also be optimized.

  • Deutschland BG Bundesliga | Anzeige Video Assist (picture-alliance/augenklick/firo Sportphoto/R. Ibing)

    Bundesliga 2018-19: 10 things to know

    VAR after World Cup trial

    The video assistant referee (VAR) was used last season, but with questionable levels of success. Too slow, too confusing — VAR has quite a few opponents. Now, everything should be better. The use of the technology at the World Cup in Russia was seen as exemplary. The most important change: The TV images and the decision will be shown on screens, so as to increase transparency.

  • Deutschland BG Bundesliga | Borussia Dortmund Signal Iduna Park (picture-alliance/augenklick/firo Sportphoto/C. Neundorf)

    Bundesliga 2018-19: 10 things to know

    Attendance magnet

    Much of the fascination around the Bundesliga is symbolized by their high attendance numbers. The Dortmund Südtribune is the biggest standing stand in Europe, with 24,454 standing spots. It's always full. Bundesliga stadiums are attendance magnets. An average of 43,878 fans attended stadiums per game last season - a new record and the best in Europe, ahead of England (36,000) and Spain (27,000).

  • Deutschland BG Bundesliga | RheinEnergieStadion (picture alliance/dpa/C. Gateau)

    Bundesliga 2018-19: 10 things to know

    Bundesliga - home of standing

    In the Bundesliga, they've still got the good old standing terraces. What used to be a must are all gone in England, Italy and Spain's top flight. In Germany though, cheap tickets and great atmosphere get the football nostalgic heart beating a little faster. Some visiting fans from around the world get lucky enough to experience that special feeling of being able to stand while watching the game.

  • Deutschland BG Bundesliga | Schiedsrichterin Bibiana Steinhaus (picture-alliance/augenklick/firo Sportphoto/S. El Saqqa)

    Bundesliga 2018-19: 10 things to know

    A female ref

    The Bundesliga has something none of the other top leagues in Europe have: a female referee. After lots of games in the second and third division, Bibiana Steinhaus officiated Hertha Berlin against Werder Bremen on September 10, 2017. In doing so, she became the first woman to referee a Bundesliga game. The 39-year-old has been in charge of eight games to date.

  • Deutschland BG Bundesliga | Tolisso FC Bayern (picture-alliance/Rauchensteiner/Augenklick)

    Bundesliga 2018-19: 10 things to know

    Corentin Tolisso - the most expensive Bundesliga transfer

    In 2017, Bayern Munich purchased French midfielder Corentin Tolisso for €41.5 million. It was a Bundesliga record for a new Bundesliga signing. Tolisso's transfer fee was €1.5 million higher than teammate's Javi Martinez. The most expensive departure from the league was Dortmund's Ousmane Dembele, who joined Barcelona for over €100 million.

  • Deutschland BG Bundesliga | Jubel und Tanz der Frankfurter Spieler (picture-alliance/augenklick/firo Sportphoto/R. Ibing)

    Bundesliga 2018-19: 10 things to know

    Multicultural football

    Unlike France or Spain, the Bundesliga has no restriction on non-EU players. Eintracht Frankfurt had one of the most multicultural squads in the league last year. When they faced Cologne on matchday five, they had 11 players from 11 different countries.

  • Deutschland BG Bundesliga | Arena auf Schalke (picture-alliance/imageBROKER/H. Blossey)

    Bundesliga 2018-19: 10 things to know

    Schalke's Arena - stadium, tempel

    Many fans call their stadiums a temple. In Frankfurt, Berlin and Gelsenkirchen, that's not far from the truth; in all three stadiums there's a chapel. Schalke's stadium is the only in Europe's top leagues that has a roof that can close. "Indoor" football at the top level — only in the Bundesliga.

    Author: Jörg Strohschein (jh)


Perhaps it's an unattainable goal, but the Bundesliga must try to be more competitive without selling too much of what makes the league so great.

There isn't a definitive answer, but structure might be a good place to start. Clubs must make sure the right people are employed in the right positions, including the right coaches. They, in turn, must show that Julian Nagelsmann isn't the only talented coach in Germany capable of implementing tactical solutions and assembling a special group of players. The bigger picture of coaching content also needs to be assessed, with a clear need for more individualism, particularly at youth levels where kids needs to be exposed to more facets of the game.

Even in a league where stars appear but don't shine brightest and where coaches grow but rarely win it all, there are ways for these teams to improve and this league to be more competitive. Bayern won't be stopped this season, but now is the time to start work that will make life harder for Bayern, and better for the Bundesliga in the seasons beyond this one.

Watch video 02:25
Now live
02:25 mins.

Bundesliga preview

Robert Lewandowski and Bayern Munich; a partnership finally back on track again?

Bayern Munich have perhaps not been as reliant on one player since Bastian Schweinsteiger or Oliver Kahn as they are on Robert Lewandowski. But what impact will the striker's latest public comments have? (22.08.2018)  

Bundesliga: Julian Nagelsmann to take over as coach of RB Leipzig in 2019

Julian Nagelsmann is to take over as head coach of RB Leipzig at the end of the upcoming Bundesliga season. The news came shortly after his current club, Hoffenheim, announced that he would be leaving in a year's time. (21.06.2018)  

Schalke: A band of 27 brothers and captains

Schalke's rebuilding process is far from over. Heading into his second season in charge, head coach Domenico Tedesco and his men are set to face the challenge of competing on three fronts. (21.08.2018)  

Bundesliga: Marco Reus could be the answer to Borussia Dortmund's search for a striker

BVB have just barely advanced to the second round of the German Cup, and the striker question lingers. After Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's departure came Michy Batshuayi, but now what? Perhaps they already have a solution. (21.08.2018)  

Bundesliga 2018-19: 10 things to know

In the 56th Bundesliga season, Bayern Munich are favorites for the title again. But there's plenty more to know about Germany's top flight. (22.08.2018)  

Fußball SpVgg Greuther Fürth - Borussia Dortmund Trainer Favre

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund hoping Favre can catch Rangnick out 23.08.2018

The Bundesliga returns, and with it the hope that somebody can make life harder for Bayern Munich. Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are two of the most likely and face each other on Sunday, with new men in both dugouts.

Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski and Bayern Munich; a partnership finally back on track again? 22.08.2018

Bayern Munich have perhaps not been as reliant on one player since Bastian Schweinsteiger or Oliver Kahn as they are on Robert Lewandowski. But what impact will the striker's latest public comments have?

Bundesliga BVB Borussia Dortmund Training | Trainer Lucien Favre

Borussia Dortmund: On the way up with Lucien Favre? 20.08.2018

Borussia Dortmund are optimistic heading into the new season. With a new coach and plenty of highly talented players BVB look to be ready to go, even if the squad isn't perfect just yet.

