  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Biodiversity
FIFA World Cup
Iran protests
A person with a wallet full of euro notes
Image: Micha Korb/picture alliance/dpa
PoliticsGermany

Bundesbank chief says inflation to remain high until 2024

46 minutes ago

The head of Germany's central bank has said it will take until 2024 for inflation to decline sharply. Joachim Nagel said it would take time for the effect of higher interest rates to kick in.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LDCi

The president of the German Bundesbank on Tuesday announced that it would take over a year for inflation to fall to an acceptable level.

Joachim Nagel, who heads Germany's central bank, predicted that annual inflation in 2023 would still stand at 7% with the effect of lower interest rates taking longer to have the desired impact.

What does the Bundesbank expect?

Nagel told German broadcaster NTV that he expected inflation in Germany to drop next year, but he added that the European Central Bank would need to keep hiking up interest rates.

"It will still take some time before inflation is inflation will be back where it belongs, namely at 2%," Nagel said.

"That means we will still go through some tough months," he added.

Nagel said it would take between 18 months and two years for the rate hikes to be fully effective, Nagel said, adding, "That's why I have to ask for patience at this point."

The banking chief said the ECB has already acted strongly with four interest rate hikes this year.

"The rate hikes will continue," said Nagel. "We've already gone some way, but there is still more to follow."

Germany's €200 billion energy relief plan: How fair is it?

Nagel added that he expected inflation rates to drop in December because of measures introduced by the German government to help businesses and consumers with rising energy prices

String of interest rate rises

The ECB raised its main interest rate by 0.5 percentage points to 2.5% last week, with rates first rising in July from a record low of 0% that had lasted years.

Soaring consumer prices because of higher energy costs in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine led the ECB to change its policy on the cost of borrowing.

Although higher interest rates are seen as a crucial tool to keep inflation in check, they also place a burden on the economy by making loans to companies and households more expensive to repay.

The ECB's latest forecast for the eurozone is an annual average inflation rate of 8.4% in 2022, falling to 6.3% next year and 3.4% in 2022.

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.

rc/sms (dpa, Reuters)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Irmgard F. sitting in court in a wheelchair

German court convicts ex-Nazi camp secretary

Law and Justice1 hour ago
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo and Former Deputy President of South Africa Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka

Former African leaders' mediation efforts under scrutiny

Former African leaders' mediation efforts under scrutiny

Politics19 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Protesters march on World Cannabis Day in Bangkok

Thailand: Legal uncertainty dampens thriving weed businesses

Thailand: Legal uncertainty dampens thriving weed businesses

PoliticsDecember 18, 2022
More from Asia

Germany

A Puma tank being transported across a river

Puma tanks unusable: Is Germany's military unfit for action?

Puma tanks unusable: Is Germany's military unfit for action?

Politics22 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A photo shows the National Slavery Monument in the Oosterpark in Amsterdam.

Netherlands apologizes for role in slavery

Netherlands apologizes for role in slavery

History16 hours ago03:09 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Helene Cixous sits at a table and smiles at the camera. Behind her is a full bookshelf.

Women protesting in Iran symbolize desire for freedom

Women protesting in Iran symbolize desire for freedom

Culture19 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Interior shot of a full SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles

'It is heaven-sent' – 2026 World Cup sees big changes

'It is heaven-sent' – 2026 World Cup sees big changes

Soccer3 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Fußball WM Katar | Weltmeister Argentinien

Messi: 'I want to live a few more games as world champion'

Messi: 'I want to live a few more games as world champion'

SoccerDecember 18, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage