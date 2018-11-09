 Bulgaria opposes UN pact for safe and orderly migration | News | DW | 12.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Bulgaria opposes UN pact for safe and orderly migration

Bulgaria has said it opposes a UN pact on regulating the treatment of migrants and refugees. A growing number of EU states are voicing their reservations about the historic global agreement.

Refugee center in Harmanli, Bulgaria (BGNES)

Bulgaria will not sign a UN pact to promote safe and orderly migration, a ruling party official said on Monday, placing the country in the ranks of several other EU states that do not back the deal.

"The position of the Bulgarian government will be not to join the United Nations' global pact on migration," said Tsvetan Tsvetanov, deputy leader of the main ruling center-right GERB party.

Its coalition partner, the United Patriots, has also come out against the non-binding pact, calling it a threat to national interests.

The Bulgarian parliament is to debate the pact on Wednesday.

Bulgaria has taken a tough stance against mass migration to Europe, among other things sealing off its border to Turkey with a barbed-wire fence to prevent migrants from entering.

Watch video 04:20
Now live
04:20 mins.

Bulgaria: State corruption?

Looking for a humane approach to migration

The Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration was finalized in July by all 193 UN member states except the United States, which withdrew last year. It is due to be formally approved at a meeting in Marrakech, Morocco, in mid-December.

The landmark pact lays out guidelines for protecting migrants, their integration into new countries and returning them to their home countries. It emphasizes the entitlement of migrants to universal human rights and fundamental freedoms, while also upholding the sovereignty of states.

Read moreWhat is the UN migration pact — and why do some oppose it? 

Bulgarian soldiers walking alongside a barbed-wire fence (Getty Images/AFP/N. Doychinov)

One of Bulgaria's responses to the problems posed by migration: barbed-wire border fences

Growing opposition

Despite the non-binding character of the pact and its basis in a widely held understanding of human rights, a number of countries apart from the US have registered their opposition.

Right-wing governments in Hungary and Austria have said they will not sign the document in December over concerns that the pact could blur the line between legal and illegal immigration. Poland and the Czech Republic have also signalled that they are unlikely to sign.

The UN has put forward the pact at a time when the world is seeing some of the largest migration flows in history, triggered largely by conflict and poverty in several parts of the Middle East and Africa.

Read more: German conservatives against UN migration pact

tj/jm (AP, Reuters, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

German conservatives against UN migration pact

Opposition within the CDU to a UN migration pact has grown despite Chancellor Angela Merkel's backing. Critics say the Global Compact for Migration conflates economic migration and refugees. (06.11.2018)  

UN, without US, presents global compact for safe migration

All United Nations members — except the United States — have committed to a compact for safe migration. It is the first global document to tackle the issue and reduce human smuggling and trafficking. (14.07.2018)  

Hungary joins US in refusing UN's safe global migration compact

Hungary will not sign the UN's first compact on global migration, after all UN member nations except the US approved the draft to be signed in December. Prime Minister Viktor Orban has taken a tough stance on migration. (18.07.2018)  

Austria to withdraw from UN migration treaty

Austria will not sign on to a landmark UN pact regulating global migration. The right-wing government of Sebastian Kurz is following in the footsteps of leaders from the United States and Hungary. (31.10.2018)  

Czech PM questions UN migration pact, after Austria exit

Czech leader Andrej Babis said his country might follow the lead of Austria, the US, and Hungary. Meanwhile, the EU expressed its disappointment in Vienna for withdrawing after playing a key role in the negotiations. (01.11.2018)  

What is the UN migration pact — and why do some oppose it?

The UN's Global Compact for Migration sets out nonbinding guidelines for an integrated approach to international migration. DW looks at the agreement and at why some nations are vehemently against it. (02.11.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Bulgaria: State corruption?  

Related content

Ungarn Grenze zu Serbien - Flüchtlinge

German conservatives against UN migration pact 06.11.2018

Opposition within the CDU to a UN migration pact has grown despite Chancellor Angela Merkel's backing. Critics say the Global Compact for Migration conflates economic migration and refugees.

Deutschland Syrische Flüchtlinge

Czech PM questions UN migration pact, after Austria exit 01.11.2018

Czech leader Andrej Babis said his country might follow the lead of Austria, the US, and Hungary. Meanwhile, the EU expressed its disappointment in Vienna for withdrawing after playing a key role in the negotiations.

Deutschland Bundestag - AfD

Opinion: A cold-hearted, fearmongering AfD 08.11.2018

A fierce debate in the Bundestag over the envisioned UN migration pact has pitted Germany's far-right populists against all other parties. It is good to see democrats face down the misanthropes, says DW's Jens Thurau.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 