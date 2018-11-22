Britain's MI5 missed 'opportunities' to prevent Manchester terror attack

A parliamentary committee has criticized MI5 and London police for failing to adequately deal with Salman Abedi. The British citizen killed 22 people when he detonated explosives outside an Ariana Grande concert.
The British parliament's Intelligence Security Committee on Thursday published a damning report on the 2017 Manchester Arena terror attack.
The report said British security services failed to adequately deal with 22-year-old perpetrator Salman Abedi's case and, as such, missed several opportunities to possibly prevent the attack.
It also noted that security services did not heed suggestions provided in previous reports on terror attacks in the UK.
"While it impossible to say whether these would have prevented the devastating attack on May 22, we have concluded that, as a result of the failings, potential opportunities to prevent it were missed," said British lawmaker Dominic Grieve, who chairs the committee.
Twenty-two people were killed exiting a concert by American singer Ariana Grande at the Manchester Arena when Abedi, a British citizen born to Libyan parents, detonated shrapnel-laden explosives.
Read more: Opinion: The normality of terrorism
Shortcomings
Security services, including the UK's domestic intelligence agency, MI5, and London's Metropolitan Police Counter-Terrorism unit, had flagged Abedi as early as 2010. MI5 also briefly investigated him in 2014, but did not recommend his case to a counter-extremism program.
The report singled out both security services for not following up with Abedi after he visited an extremist contact in prison. The failure to monitor Abedi after the prison visit allowed him to "return undetected" to Britain after a brief trip to Libya, it added.
The case was reminiscent of German security service's treatment of Anis Amri, a Tunisian national and failed asylum seeker who drove a lorry into a Christmas market crowd, killing 12 people and injuring dozens more.
Amri managed to elude German law enforcement despite once being described as a security risk. Although he told a federal police informant that he "wanted to do something big" and could acquire an AK-47 assault rifle to commit an attack, a brief investigation resulted in him being deemed an "unlikely" threat.
Read more: Madrid to Manchester to Barcelona: A chronology of terror in Europe
'An attack is highly likely'
Interior Minister Sajid Javid thanked the committee for the report, noting that "we will review and formally respond to it in due course."
"Following the attacks, the government, police and MI5 undertook a series of rigorous reviews to ensure we are all doing everything we can to tackle the evolving threat of terrorism," said Javid.
The UK's perceived terror threat level is currently defined as "severe," meaning "an attack is highly likely." It hasn't been lower then severe since 2014.
Read more: EU introduces new measures to combat 'low-tech' terrorism
Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
ls/msh (AP, Reuters, AFP)
Saloua Mohammed's most important tool in the fight against Salafism is listening – to parents whose kids radicalize online, to youth who rave about Salafism, and to women returning to Germany after fighting alongside IS. (26.10.2018)
The EU wants to take legal measures to control terrorist content online, according to media reports. EU Security Commissioner Julian King said voluntary agreements had not provided citizens with enough protection. (09.08.2018)
The bomber who carried out the Manchester attack was in Germany days beforehand, according to media sources. Salman Abedi and his family led a life on the move, and began to regularly travel between Libya and Britain. (25.05.2017)
For Europe, the period of grief following a terrorist attack has become routine. This may help to hide the feeling of helplessness, but DW's Felix Steiner asks whether politicians should do more to prevent such violence. (23.05.2017)
US pop star Ariana Grande is now in the spotlight after a terror attack on the Manchester Arena, where she had just given a concert. Here's a look at the 23-year-old singer's career and youthful fan base. (23.05.2017)
Manchester has been quiet but determined to stand together as a united, multicultural metropolis after the attack. Residents spoke to DW about their fears and bitter memories of past violence. (23.05.2017)
The UK has raised its terror threat level to critical, meaning an attack is expected soon. The "Islamic State" said it was linked to the blast that injured 29 people in a crowded London Underground train. (16.09.2017)
Paris, Brussels, Berlin, Manchester and now another attack in Barcelona. European cities have been increasingly targeted by Islamist extremists in recent years. (17.08.2017)
The UK's MI5 intelligence service has launched an internal review to examine whether it missed vital clues regarding the Manchester bomber. Meanwhile, police detained a new suspect over links with the May 22 attack. (29.05.2017)
More than 40 different agencies worked on the terror suspect's case before the Christmas market attack. Despite a looming deportation order, authorities failed to stop him, even when he was on their radar. (18.01.2017)
Anis Amri was known to authorities before he allegedly rammed a truck into the Berlin Christmas market in December. What agents didn't know, however, was whether they had enough on him to get a warrant for his arrest. (16.01.2017)