Manchester is a large city in the north of England. It is an important center for business, culture, media and sport and the Greater Manchester area is home to over two million people.
The city played a vital role in the Industrial Revolution and went on to become the world's most important textile-producing center in the 19th century. Manchester became synonomous with unbridled capitalizm. After the demise of heavy industry and decline, the city underwent extensive regeneration and is now a vibrant economic center. Two of the world's most famous soccer clubs, Manchester United and Manchester City are based in the city. In May 2017, Manchester was struck by a suicide bomb attack that killed 22 people at a pop concert. Here you can find an automatic compilation of DW content on Manchester.
In the eyes of their wealthy Gulf owners, PSG and Manchester City are little more than an extension of state. As a result, Tuesday's Champions League game between the two is also a showdown between two hostile nations.
Six months after the attempt to launch a European Super League, another new European football tournament started on Wednesday night. Among the participants in the FENIX Trophy are HFC Falke and FC United of Manchester.
The English champions were cleared of financial misconduct by CAS last year, but a new email leak has renewed scrutiny of the club's financial affairs. City are accused of artificially inflating their income in 2011.
In four years with Borussia Dortmund, Jadon Sancho has proven his qualities as a world class attacking talent. He can bring those much-needed qualities to Manchester United, too, if used correctly, writes DW's Matt Ford.