Manchester is a large city in the north of England. It is an important center for business, culture, media and sport and the Greater Manchester area is home to over two million people.

The city played a vital role in the Industrial Revolution and went on to become the world's most important textile-producing center in the 19th century. Manchester became synonomous with unbridled capitalizm. After the demise of heavy industry and decline, the city underwent extensive regeneration and is now a vibrant economic center. Two of the world's most famous soccer clubs, Manchester United and Manchester City are based in the city. In May 2017, Manchester was struck by a suicide bomb attack that killed 22 people at a pop concert.