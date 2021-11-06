Visit the new DW website

Manchester

Manchester is a large city in the north of England. It is an important center for business, culture, media and sport and the Greater Manchester area is home to over two million people.

The city played a vital role in the Industrial Revolution and went on to become the world's most important textile-producing center in the 19th century. Manchester became synonomous with unbridled capitalizm. After the demise of heavy industry and decline, the city underwent extensive regeneration and is now a vibrant economic center. Two of the world's most famous soccer clubs, Manchester United and Manchester City are based in the city. In May 2017, Manchester was struck by a suicide bomb attack that killed 22 people at a pop concert. Here you can find an automatic compilation of DW content on Manchester.

06.11.2021, Volkswagen Arena, Wolfsburg, Ligaspiel, 1. Bundesliga, VfL Wolfsburg vs FC Augsburg, im Bild Torschuetze Lukas Nmecha 10, Wolfsburg jubelt nach dem Tor zum 1:0 DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video. VfL Wolfsburg vs FC Augsburg *** 06 11 2021, Volkswagen Arena, Wolfsburg, Ligaspiel, 1 Bundesliga, VfL Wolfsburg vs FC Augsburg, in picture goal scorer Lukas Nmecha 10, Wolfsburg cheers after scoring 1 0 DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and or quasi video VfL Wolfsburg vs FC Augsburg

Lukas Nmecha: A target man for Wolfsburg and Germany 06.11.2021

Wolfsburg's Lukas Nmecha has been in good form this season, so much so that Germany head coach Hansi Flick has called up the 22-year-old. But what is it that makes Nmecha so special?
Soccer Football - Champions League - Quarter Final Second Leg - Paris St Germain v Bayern Munich - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - April 13, 2021 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe in action REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Manchester City: More than a Champions League game 28.09.2021

In the eyes of their wealthy Gulf owners, PSG and Manchester City are little more than an extension of state. As a result, Tuesday's Champions League game between the two is also a showdown between two hostile nations.

25.07.2015 Fans des HFC Falke schauen am 25.07.2015 in Hamburg am Sportplatzring das erste Spiel ihrer Mannschaft an. Nach Umwandlung des Fußball-Bundesligisten Hamburger SV in eine Aktiengesellschaft gründeten Fans den HFC Falke. Foto: Axel Heimken/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

FENIX Trophy: Amateur clubs competing in alternative European Super League 23.09.2021

Six months after the attempt to launch a European Super League, another new European football tournament started on Wednesday night. Among the participants in the FENIX Trophy are HFC Falke and FC United of Manchester.
18.09.2021, Rheinenergie Stadion, Koeln, GER, 1.FBL. 1. FC Koeln vs RB Leipzig, im Bild: Jesse Marsch Cheftrainer/Headcoach (RB Leipzig), Foto ? nordphoto GmbH / Meuter DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Bundesliga: What's behind Jesse Marsch's slow start at RB Leipzig? 18.09.2021

RB Leipzig followed up heavy losses to Bayern Munich and Manchester City with an unfulfilling draw against Cologne. Off to their worst start since their 2016 promotion, new coach Jesse Marsch has much to sort out.
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group A - Manchester City v RB Leipzig - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - September 15, 2021 Manchester City's Ruben Dias and Kevin De Bruyne celebrates their second goal, an own goal scored by RB Leipzig's Nordi Mukiele Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Champions League: Manchester City hit RB Leipzig for six 15.09.2021

Jesse Marsch's European debut as RB Leipzig head coach was more than disappointing as the Bundesliga side were outplayed and outscored by a ruthless Pep Guardiola team.
Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group F football match between Portugal and Germany at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, on June 19, 2021. (Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE / POOL / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Manchester United 27.08.2021

The 36-year-old left Juventus for his old club in the hope of recapturing the form that made him a superstar a decade ago. Manchester United have welcomed him with open arms.
Manchester City file photo File photo dated 12-03-2019 of A general view of the Etihad Stadium before the UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City and FC Schalke 04. Issue date: Wednesday July 21, 2021. FILE PHOTO PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMartinxRickettx 61064944

Fresh email leak shines new light on Manchester City's financial conduct 25.07.2021

The English champions were cleared of financial misconduct by CAS last year, but a new email leak has renewed scrutiny of the club's financial affairs. City are accused of artificially inflating their income in 2011.
Soccer Football - Europa League Final - Villarreal v Manchester United - Polsat Plus Arena Gdansk, Gdansk, Poland - May 26, 2021 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during the match Pool via REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Opinion: Jadon Sancho can take United up a gear – if Solskjaer knows how to use him 23.07.2021

In four years with Borussia Dortmund, Jadon Sancho has proven his qualities as a world class attacking talent. He can bring those much-needed qualities to Manchester United, too, if used correctly, writes DW's Matt Ford.
FOTOMONTAGE: Wechsel von Jadon SANCHO (Borussia Dortmund) zu Manchester United offenbar perfekt. Archivfoto: Torjubel Jadon SANCHO (Borussia Dortmund) nach Tor zum 0-1, Jubel,Freude,Begeisterung,. Aktion,Einzelbild,angeschnittenes Einzelmotiv,Halbfigur,halbe Figur. 78. DFB Pokal Finale, RB Leipzig (L) - Borussia Dortmund (DO) im Olympiastadion in Berlin/ Deutschland am 13.05.2021. ##DFL / DFB regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/ or quasi-video## Â

Jadon Sancho officially unveiled at Manchester United 23.07.2021

England international Jadon Sancho was officially unveiled as a Manchester United player on Friday. The 21-year-old scored 50 goals in 137 games over four seasons for Borussia Dortmund and cost a reported €85 million.
12.07.2021 | Messages of support that were placed on top of bin liners that were taped over offensive wording on the mural of Manchester United striker and England player Marcus Rashford on the wall of the Coffee House Cafe on Copson Street, Withington, which appeared vandalised the morning after the England football team lost the UEFA Euro 2021 final. Picture date: Monday July 12, 2021. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka all failed from the spot on Sunday night as England went down on penalties. The trio's social media pages were quickly flooded with racist comments, leading the Prime Minister and the FA to condemn the disgusting behaviour. See PA story SPORT England. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire. URN:60904228

Euro 2020: England's Marcus Rashford defiant after racist abuse 13.07.2021

The Black England and Manchester United player has vowed to "never apologize for who I am." Top British lawmakers have also come under scrutiny for not condemning fans who booed players taking a knee against racism.
TOPSHOT - England's forward Jadon Sancho (C) is marked by Ukraine's forward Andriy Yarmolenko (R) and Ukraine's midfielder Serhiy Sydorchuk (L) during the UEFA EURO 2020 quarter-final football match between Ukraine and England at the Olympic Stadium in Rome on July 3, 2021. (Photo by ALBERTO LINGRIA / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALBERTO LINGRIA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

England's Jadon Sancho continues battle for domestic recognition 03.07.2021

Jadon Sancho capped off a career-defining week by helping England reach the Euro 2020 semifinals. Manchester-bound in the summer, Sancho’s talents may finally receive the recognition they deserve domestically.
BERLIN, GERMANY - MAY 13: Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund celebrates with the trophy after winning the DFB Cup final match between RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund at Olympic Stadium on May 13, 2021 in Berlin, Germany. Sporting stadiums around Germany remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images)

Jadon Sancho: Revered in Germany, cast aside by England 29.06.2021

When Germany face England on Tuesday night, they will almost certainly not have to worry about Jadon Sancho. England coach Gareth Southgate's decision to keep Sancho sidelined is one that few in Germany can understand.

BERLIN, GERMANY - MAY 13: (BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the DFB Cup final match between RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund at Olympic Stadium on May 13, 2021 in Berlin, Germany. Sporting stadiums around Germany remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Mario Hommes/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Jadon Sancho: Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund renew talks 05.06.2021

It was the longest-running transfer saga of last summer and it ended with Jadon Sancho staying at Borussia Dortmund. Now, according to reports in Germany, Manchester United have officially renewed their interest.
Soccer Football - Champions League Final - Manchester City v Chelsea - Estadio do Dragao, Porto, Portugal - May 29, 2021 Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel celebrates with the trophy after winning the Champions League Pool via REUTERS/Susana Vera

How Thomas Tuchel transformed Chelsea into Champions League winners 30.05.2021

Chelsea looked down and out in the middle of the 2020/21 season, but the appointment of Thomas Tuchel turned the Premier League club into Champions League winners.
Soccer Football - Champions League Final - Manchester City v Chelsea - Estadio do Dragao, Porto, Portugal - May 29, 2021 Chelsea's Kai Havertz celebrates with the trophy and teammates after winning the Champions League Pool via REUTERS/Manu Fernandez

Champions League: Kai Havertz scores winner as Chelsea wins Europe's top prize 29.05.2021

Chelsea were crowned Champions League winners for the second time following victory over tournament favorites Manchester City. Germany’s Kai Havertz scored the only goal of an absorbing game in Porto.
KYIV, UKRAINE - MAY 26, 2018: General view of the Champions League trophy before the match UEFA Champions League Final between Real Madrid and Liverpool at NSC Olympic Stadium (Photo by Alexandr Gusev / Pacific Press) | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

UEFA Champions League final moved from Istanbul to Porto 13.05.2021

With Istanbul in lockdown, UEFA have announced that the Champions League final has been moved. Manchester City and Chelsea will vie for the title in Porto, Portugal after talks to move it to England broke down.
