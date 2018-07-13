Brexit: Theresa May compromises with eurosceptic lawmakers on customs bill

British Prime Minister Theresa May gave in to demands from her party's hardliners on Monday, accepting four amendments to a bill that would limit the government's ability to set up customs arrangements with the European Union after Britain leaves the bloc in March 2019.

Lawmakers in the lower House of Commons voted 305 to 302 in favor of the amendments to the Taxations (Cross-Border Trade) Bill and passed the entire legislation in a 318 to 285 vote.

The amendments preclude the British government from collecting EU tariffs on goods that travel through Britain on their way to the bloc unless the EU also agrees to collect British tariffs on goods destined for Britain.

Who's who in Brexit? Britain's embattled skipper: Theresa May May became prime minister after David Cameron resigned from the post in the wake of the Brexit referendum vote in June 2016. Despite her position, she has struggled to define what kind of Brexit her government wants. Hardliners within her Conservative party want her to push for a clean break. Others want Britain to stay close to the bloc. The EU itself has rejected many of May's Brexit demands.

Who's who in Brexit? Britain's reluctant rebel: Jeremy Corbyn The leader of the British Labour Party has no formal role in the Brexit talks, but he is influential as the head of the main opposition party. Labour has tried to pressure the Conservative government, which has a thin majority in Parliament, to seek a "softer" Brexit. But Corbyn's own advocacy has been lukewarm. The long-time leftist voted for the UK to leave the European Community (EC) in 1975.

Who's who in Brexit? Britain's boisterous Brexiteer: Boris Johnson Boris Johnson's turbulent two years as UK Foreign Secretary came to an abrupt end with his resignation on July 9. The conservative had been a key face for the Leave campaign during the 2016 referendum campaign. Johnson disapproves of the "soft Brexit" sought by PM May, arguing that a complete break from the EU might be preferable. He became the second Cabinet member within 24 hours to quit...

Who's who in Brexit? Britain's cheery ex-delegate: David Davis David Davis headed Britain's Department for Exiting the EU and was the country's chief negotiator in the talks before he quit on July 8, less than 24 hours before Downing Street announced Boris Johnson's departure. Davis had long opposed Britain's EU membership and was picked for the role for this reason. Davis was involved in several negotiating rounds with his EU counterpart, Michel Barnier.

Who's who in Brexit? The 'Leave' lawyer: Dominic Raab Theresa May appointed euroskeptic Dominic Raab the morning after Brexit Secretary David Davis resigned. Raab, a staunchly pro-Brexit lawmaker, was formerly Davis' chief of staff. He previously worked for a Palestinian negotiator from the Oslo peace process, and is an international lawyer who has lived in Brussels advising on EU and WTO law.

Who's who in Brexit? Britain's firebrand: Nigel Farage Nigel Farage was the leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) until July 2016. Under his stewardship, the party helped pressure former Prime Minister David Cameron into calling the EU referendum. He was also a prominent activist in the Leave campaign in the lead-up to the vote. Farage still has some influence over Brexit talks due to his popularity with pro-Leave voters.

Who's who in Brexit? Europe's honchos: Jean-Claude Juncker and Donald Tusk EU Commission President Juncker (left) and EU Council President Tusk (right) share two of the bloc's highest posts. Juncker heads the EU's executive. Tusk represents the governments of the 27 EU countries — the "EU 27." Both help formulate the EU's position in Brexit negotiations. What Tusk says is particularly noteworthy: His EU 27 masters — not the EU commission — must agree to any Brexit deal.

Who's who in Brexit? Europe's steely diplomat: Michel Barnier The former French foreign minister and European commissioner has become a household name across the EU since his appointment as the bloc's chief Brexit negotiator in October 2016. Despite his prominence, Barnier has limited room to maneuver. He is tasked with following the EU 27's strict guidelines and must regularly report back to them during the negotiations.

Who's who in Brexit? Ireland's uneasy watchman: Leo Varadkar The Irish PM has been one of the most important EU 27 leaders in Brexit talks. Britain has said it will leave the EU's customs union and single market. That could force the Republic of Ireland, an EU member, to put up customs checks along the border with Northern Ireland, a British province. But Varadkar's government has repeatedly said the return of a "hard" border is unacceptable.

Who's who in Brexit? Europe's power-brokers: the EU 27 The leaders of the EU 27 governments have primarily set the EU's negotiating position. They have agreed to the negotiating guidelines for chief negotiator Barnier and have helped craft the common EU position for Tusk and Juncker to stick to. The individual EU 27 governments can also influence the shape of any Brexit outcome because they must unanimously agree to a final deal. Author: Alexander Pearson



Sacrifice for a legislative win

The prime minister accepted the amendments in an attempt to save a vote on the cross-border trade and taxation bill, which appeared to be heading for a defeat before the vote.

Conservative lawmakers from the European Research Group, a coalition of up to 60 right-wingers in favor of a clean break with the EU, targeted the law to push the government toward a "hard" EU exit.

Downing Street defended the government's decision to accept the four amendments, saying that it was still consistent with previous government policy.

Pro-EU conservatives disappointed

Opposition lawmakers and some Conservative Party members in favor of closer ties to the EU after Britain's departure rebuked May for accepting the amendments.

Pro-EU Conservative lawmaker Anna Soubry accused May of caving in because she was "frightened" the European Research Group's ability to defy the government. May has a razor thin 13-seat working majority with the Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).

Monday's vote once again exposed deep divisions within the Conservative Party over Brexit following recent resignations by prominent cabinet members David Davis and Boris Johnson.

The legislative battle is likely to continue into Tuesday, when lawmakers turn their attention to another Brexit-related trade bill.

