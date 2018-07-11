 Donald Trump and Theresa May commit to free trade agreement, dismiss tabloid interview | News | DW | 13.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Donald Trump and Theresa May commit to free trade agreement, dismiss tabloid interview

Donald Trump and Theresa May's bilateral meeting had been marred by reports of criticism he leveled against her in British press. Trump affirmed that both countries enjoyed the "highest level" of closeness.

Donald Trump and Theresa May walk together to their joint press conference on the grounds of Chequers (Reuters/J. Taylor)

US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Theresa May reaffirmed their countries' special bond and pledged to deepen commercial ties with a post-Brexit free trade agreement, during a joint news conference on Friday.

Their message of unity came just a day after British tabloid The Sun published an interview with Trump where he criticized May's "soft" Brexit plan, saying that she had not listened to his advice. He also warned that May's current Brexit deal plan would spell the the end of any trade deal with the US.

Read more: Opinion: Donald Trump's coordinated assault on Theresa May's Brexit plans

Brexit must not endanger free trade with US

A trade agreement between both nations was front and center, with Trump and May both committing to the idea. On Brexit, the US president dialed back on the criticism that he had leveled in The Sun, striking a more conciliatory tone.

"Whatever you do is okay with us, we just want to trade," Trump said about the possibility of a soft or hard Brexit. He said that he supported the British people's decision to "realize full self government," adding that a strong UK is "truly a blessing on the world."

May told reporters that the Brexit agreement she had put forth will deliver what voters wanted from Brexit and that it would not limit possibility to do trade deals with other countries. May took the opportunity to reaffirm that the UK was still planning to leave the EU.

Watch video 00:31
Now live
00:31 mins.

Trump talks up post-Brexit US-UK bilateral trade agreement after meeting with May.

'Highest level' of closeness between UK and US

During the press conference, Trump showered May with praise, telling reporters that he had truly gotten to know her on this special visit, adding that May was a "terrific woman."

The US president said their countries shared "a bond like no other," due to their shared heritage. May echoed the sentiment saying that the bilateral relationship was the "broadest, deepest and most advanced cooperation between two countries in the world."

Trump highlighted a range of shared priorities, such as stopping nuclear proliferation, ensuring that Iran does not acquire nuclear weapons, stopping terrorism and strengthening cooperation of armed forces to handle what he deemed as "severe" global threats.

Trump dismisses tabloid interview

When asked about the interview with The Sun, Trump rejected the notion that he had criticized May, saying that it was missing information and that he had apologized to May. He said May told him to not worry about it and that "it's only the press."

"Unfortunately, there was a story that was done which was generally fine, but it didn't put in what I said about the prime minister and I said a tremendous thing." Trump emphasized. "It's called fake news," he added.

May deflected questions about the interview and Trump's comments, insisting that she received advice from many people regarding Brexit and deferring to Trump each time journalists brought up the topic.

Criticism of Germany

Speaking on the recent NATO summit, Trump noted that the UK was one of the five out of 29 nations in the alliance that are currently meeting the minimum spending commitment. Trump said that the alliance was stronger than ever, primarily thanks to his negotiating prowess. He reminded reporters that "NATO helps Europe more than it helps the US."

Read more: Opinion: A NATO summit in Donald Trump's parallel universe

When asked about his comments on immigration in the interview with The Sun, he doubled down and singled Germany out.

He told reporters that immigration had been "very bad" for Europe. Trump insisted that despite his "great relationship" with Chancellor Angela Merkel immigration had very much hurt Germany and warned that "they better watch themselves." Through immigration "you are changing culture" and engendering a "very sad situation."

Trump brought up the controversial Nordstream 2 Pipeline, which he told reports was "a horrific thing" and a horrible thing that Germany is doing.

Read more: Germany's answer to 'America First' is 'Europe United'

"How can you be working for peace and working from strength when someone has that kind of power over your country?" the president asked, repeating his claim that Germany would rely on Russia for up to 70 percent of its energy, if it agreed to the pipeline.

Following the press conference with May, Trump will meet Queen Elizabeth for tea at Windsor Castle later on Friday evening.

Trump arrived in the UK on Thursday for a four-day visit that includes two days at his Scottish golf resort in Turnberry and a property in Aberdeen.

jcg/aw  (AP, Reuters)

  • Trump baby balloon

    In Pictures: UK protests against President Donald Trump's visit

    The Trump angry baby balloon

    A large balloon depicting the US president as a giant infant will be allowed to fly over London during the president's four-day visit to the UK after the capital's Mayor Sadiq Khan gave his permission. Scottish police, however, said that the balloon could not fly over the Turnberry golf club Trump owns on the west coast of the country.

  • England Anti-Trump Protest in Oxfordshire (Getty Images/M. Cardy)

    In Pictures: UK protests against President Donald Trump's visit

    Angry Oxfordshire

    Trump and his wife, Melania, met British Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip for a formal dinner at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire on Thursday. Hundreds of protesters descended on the castle to voice their opposition to the president's visit.

  • Anti-Trump sign reading human rights nightmare

    In Pictures: UK protests against President Donald Trump's visit

    Protest in the capital

    Most of the protests against Trump have taken aim and his anti-immigrant rhetoric, as well as his administration's policy of separating undocumented parents and children who cross the US border. Although Trump has said this practice will be stopped, thousands of children remain separated from their parents and face great difficulty locating their relatives.

  • Anti-Trump Protest in London

    In Pictures: UK protests against President Donald Trump's visit

    'I think they like me'

    Despite the protests, Trump insisted ahead of his trip to the UK that he was well-liked in the country. "I think they like me in the UK. I think they agree with me on immigration," he told reporters in Brussels. He then reminded the press that his mother was from Scotland.

  • Anti-Trump Protest in London

    In Pictures: UK protests against President Donald Trump's visit

    Mass demonstration planned

    As the Trumps dined with the Mays, protests in the British capital took place outside Winfield House, the residence of US Ambassador Woody Johnson. The Trumps will be staying with Johnson on Thursday night, one day before a mass demonstration against Trump's policies is set to take place in London.

  • Anti-Trump protestor in London

    In Pictures: UK protests against President Donald Trump's visit

    Not the first time

    Last year, activists began circulating a petition to block a state visit from Trump that eventually made its way to the floor of Parliament. In the end, the president canceled his visit before the UK government took any official steps.

    Author: Elizabeth Schumacher


DW recommends

London protests against Donald Trump kick off with 'Trump baby' blimp

A blimp depicting the US President Donald Trump as an orange baby has taken off in London, kicking off a day of protests. Trump has outraged British politicians for his comments in a tabloid interview. (13.07.2018)  

Donald Trump slams Theresa May's Brexit negotiations in UK interview

In an interview with a UK tabloid, Trump said Brexit negotiations were "too slow," but denied criticizing May. The interview was published just hours before a scheduled lunch with May and tea with Queen Elizabeth. (13.07.2018)  

Opinion: Donald Trump's coordinated assault on Theresa May's Brexit plans

Nigel Farage says the British government blocked any contact between him and Donald Trump during the president's visit. But a face-to-face meeting wasn't necessary. Mark Hallam says they did their damage via the press. (13.07.2018)  

Opinion: A NATO summit in Donald Trump's parallel universe

The United States did not break from NATO, but President Donald Trump sent wildly conflicting messages at the Brussels summit. The uncertainty over the future of the alliance still remains, says DW's Barbara Wesel. (12.07.2018)  

Germany's answer to 'America First' is 'Europe United'

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has called for greater EU integration and "ambition" after Donald Trump's perceived undermining of trans-Atlantic ties at the G7. The bloc is facing challenges from inside and out. (13.06.2018)  

In Pictures: UK protests against President Donald Trump's visit

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire as the president attended a dinner with Prime Minister Theresa May. An even bigger rally is set to take place in London on Friday. (13.07.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Trump talks up post-Brexit US-UK bilateral trade agreement after meeting with May.  

Related content

Großbritannien Donald Trump und Woody Johnson in London

Donald Trump slams Theresa May's Brexit negotiations in UK interview 13.07.2018

In an interview with a UK tabloid, Trump said Brexit negotiations were "too slow," but denied criticizing May. The interview was published just hours before a scheduled lunch with May and tea with Queen Elizabeth.

Großbritannien London Trump Baby Ballon

London protests against Donald Trump kick off with 'Trump baby' blimp 13.07.2018

A blimp depicting the US President Donald Trump as an orange baby has taken off in London, kicking off a day of protests. Trump has outraged British politicians for his comments in a tabloid interview.

USA Wahlkampf Republikaner Donald Trump & Nigel Farage

Opinion: Donald Trump's coordinated assault on Theresa May's Brexit plans 13.07.2018

Nigel Farage says the British government blocked any contact between him and Donald Trump during the president's visit. But a face-to-face meeting wasn't necessary. Mark Hallam says they did their damage via the press.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 