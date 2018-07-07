Brexit Secretary David Davis resigns

David Davis, Britain's chief negotiator in talks over the country's planned departure from the European Union, has resigned from his post.

The move came 48 hours after Prime Minister Theresa May announced that her Cabinet had agreed on a controversial proposal to offer the EU a post-Brexit free trade deal for goods.

Davis and May exchange letters:

Davis announced his resignation in a letter to May's office. He justified the decision on what he said was Britain's problematic Brexit policy, writing that it would leave the country "in at best a weak negotiating position, and possibly an inescapable one."

sense." He ended the letter, writing that "the national interest requires a Secretary of State in my Department that is an enthusiastic believer in your approach, and not merely a reluctant conscript."

May thanked Davis in a written reply to his letter, but wrote that she did not agree with his "characterization" of the government's Brexit policy. The proposal signed off on Friday would, she added, met the criteria for an acceptable post-Brexit relationship with the EU.

Britain's Daily Telegraph newspaper reported that Steve Baker, a junior minister in Britain's Brexit Department, also resigned.

Who's who in Brexit? Britain's embattled skipper: Theresa May May became prime minister after David Cameron resigned from the post in the wake of the Brexit referendum vote in June 2016. Despite her position, she has struggled to define what kind of Brexit her government wants. Hardliners within her Conservative party want her to push for a clean break. Others want Britain to stay close to the bloc. The EU itself has rejected many of May's Brexit demands.

Who's who in Brexit? Britain's reluctant rebel: Jeremy Corbyn The leader of the British Labour Party has no formal role in the Brexit talks, but he is influential as the head of the main opposition party. Labour has tried to pressure the Conservative government, which has a thin majority in Parliament, to seek a "softer" Brexit. But Corbyn's own advocacy has been lukewarm. The long-time leftist voted for the UK to leave the European Community (EC) in 1975.

Who's who in Brexit? Britain's cheery delegate: David Davis David Davis heads Britain's Department for Exiting the EU and is the country's chief negotiator in the talks. The senior Conservative campaigned to leave the bloc and is considered one of the hardliners — dubbed "Brexiteers" — in May's Cabinet. Davis has been involved in several negotiating rounds with his EU counterpart, Michel Barnier, where he usually strikes an upbeat tone.

Who's who in Brexit? Britain's boisterous Brexiteer: Boris Johnson The UK foreign secretary and former mayor of London was the face of the Leave campaign during the 2016 EU referendum. His outspoken advocacy for a hard Brexit has since put him at odds with colleagues who want a softer Brexit. Johnson's post allows him to influence the government's Brexit policy. He is also popular among the pro-Brexit public, making him influential in public debates as well.

Who's who in Brexit? Britain's firebrand: Nigel Farage Nigel Farage was the leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) until July 2016. Under his stewardship, the party helped pressure former Prime Minister David Cameron into calling the EU referendum. He was also a prominent activist in the Leave campaign in the lead-up to the vote. Farage still has some influence over Brexit talks due to his popularity with pro-Leave voters.

Who's who in Brexit? Europe's honchos: Jean-Claude Juncker and Donald Tusk EU Commission President Juncker (left) and EU Council President Tusk (right) share two of the bloc's highest posts. Juncker heads the EU's executive. Tusk represents the governments of the 27 EU countries — the "EU 27." Both help formulate the EU's position in Brexit negotiations. What Tusk says is particularly noteworthy: His EU 27 masters — not the EU commission — must agree to any Brexit deal.

Who's who in Brexit? Europe's steely diplomat: Michel Barnier The former French foreign minister and European commissioner has become a household name across the EU since his appointment as the bloc's chief Brexit negotiator in October 2016. Despite his prominence, Barnier has limited room to maneuver. He is tasked with following the EU 27's strict guidelines and must regularly report back to them during the negotiations.

Who's who in Brexit? Ireland's uneasy watchman: Leo Varadkar The Irish PM has been one of the most important EU 27 leaders in Brexit talks. Britain has said it will leave the EU's customs union and single market. That could force the Republic of Ireland, an EU member, to put up customs checks along the border with Northern Ireland, a British province. But Varadkar's government has repeatedly said the return of a "hard" border is unacceptable.

Who's who in Brexit? Europe's power-brokers: the EU 27 The leaders of the EU 27 governments have primarily set the EU's negotiating position. They have agreed to the negotiating guidelines for chief negotiator Barnier and have helped craft the common EU position for Tusk and Juncker to stick to. The individual EU 27 governments can also influence the shape of any Brexit outcome because they must unanimously agree to a final deal. Author: Alexander Pearson



'Theresa May has no authority left'

Opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn suggested Theresa May should resign in response to Davis' resignation, writing on Twitter: "David Davis resigning at such a crucial time shows @Theresa_May has no authority left and is incapable of delivering Brexit."

Who is David Davis? The Conservative Party politician headed the Department for Exiting the European Union and acted as London's chief envoy in negotiations with Brussels that began in mid-2017. Davis was considered among the most ardent Brexit supporters in May's Cabinet and had reportedly threatened to resign multiple times before.

Brexiteer anger: The Cabinet agreement on a post-Brexit free trade deal was initially seen as a win for May. She has been fighting to keep her government united on a common Brexit strategy as negotiations enter their final phase in the run-up to Britain's departure in March 2019. But hardliners adamant that Britain should seek a clean break with the EU quickly railed against the proposal, arguing it would keep Britain too close to the bloc.

