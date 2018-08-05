 Brazil′s indigenous groups go mobile to protect the forest | Global Ideas | DW | 08.08.2018

Global Ideas

Brazil's indigenous groups go mobile to protect the forest

Brazil's indigenous groups are struggling to protect their land from cattle ranchers and loggers. Now, some are turning to their phones as a weapon in the fight against land-grabbing and environmental destruction.

Three men looking at a phone (Ádon Bicalho/IPAM)

When a small cluster of houses appeared on the outskirts of the remote Serra da Moça in northernmost Brazil, Jabson Nagelo da Silva was alarmed.

"They had just put themselves there," said Nagelo. "They were taking advantage of our lands."

That land belongs to the Makuxi. Nagelo, the son of one of the tribe's leaders who passed away in recent years, sees the encroachment as an invasion — and a threat to them and their way of life.

Although the intentions of the new arrivals remain unclear, Nagelo's concern was based on past experience.

Ever since the Makuxi first came into contact with outsiders more than 200 years ago, they've fought to maintain their languages and customs — as well as the land they say their ancestors have lived on for centuries.

Waves of mining prospectors, loggers and cattle ranchers have been moving in and around indigenous lands for years, including Serra da Moça. In some cases, the Makuxi have faced threats and physical violence when they've pushed back against encroachment.

But before Nagelo could alert the authorities about the suspected intrusion, he had to prove the settlement was indeed on Makuxi territory — even though the tribe didn't have a copy of official maps showing the borders first recognized in 1984.

Proof came in an unexpected form: a smart phone app.

People in front of wooden dwellings (Source: Ádon Bicalho/IPAM)

Brazil's indigenous communities are facing threats from logging, mining and cattle-ranching

Digital tool for land rights

Developed by Brazil-based nongovernmental organization Institute for Environmental Amazon Research (IPAM), the app, called SOMAI, tracks rainfall and deforestation, and provides maps that demarcate indigenous territory.

Nagelo had attended a workshop on how to use the digital tool along with 100 other indigenous Brazilians earlier in 2018. When he accessed the map of Makuxi territories via the app, his suspicions about the new houses were confirmed. Smart phone in hand, he could make a complaint to the authorities.

"We suspected an invasion, but no one had the tools to map our territory ourselves," he said. "When I saw the map of the demarcated indigenous land, I was happy that we had this tool. We indigenous can do our own monitoring or our territory."

IPAM say its free app has helped verify several cases similar to the Makuxi's. When the Kayapó people — known for maintaining colorful traditional festivals — noticed deforestation on the outskirts of their land in June 2017, they reported it via the app. They were able to preserve that land, and farming traditions.

While many such communities live in remote areas, IPAM's indigenous group coordinator Fernanda Bortolotto says they more connected now. She estimates that over 100 people are now using the app — although she's unsure of the total number, as cell phones are often shared within the communities.

"In my job, it's a lot easier to communicate with them by Facebook or Whatsapp than by email," Bortolotto told DW. "They've had mobile phones for a long time — just not as tools to monitor their territories before."

Indigenous community members at a workshop (Source: Ádon Bicalho/IPAM)

IPAM is providing workshops to indigenous communities to teach them how to use the SOMAI app

Coping with climate change

Indigenous representatives say they're also using the apps to deal with threats due to climate change. Record droughts are increasing in the Amazon, heightening chances of wildfires and tools like SOMAI can help communities avoid these hotspots and combat fires.

Read more: Drought, forest loss cause vicious circle in Amazon

Temperature and rainfall information are also helping communities plan for drought and other extreme weather events. Those using the app are able to add in their own climate-tracking data, too.

Read more: Granting indigenous land rights could save the climate - or not

"We saw an opportunity with the app to produce information from within indigenous communities," said Sineia do Vale, who is a member of the Uapixana indigenous group and environmental manager at the Indigenous Council of Roraima, an nongovernmental organization in Roraima state, where the Makuxi live.

"Communities can make their own climatic maps [and] become more resilient."

But the survival of Brazil's indigenous is not just an issue of land rights or local environmental benefits, say indigenous rights groups.

Recent research has shown that Amazon deforestation is at a "tipping point," which would mean that the rainforest could become a savannah. In that scenario, the world could lose one of the planet's most important CO2 stores.

Read more: Forest SOS: Earth's green lungs disappear

Studies show deforestation is much lower in protected and indigenous territories than outside of them, meaning forests peoples are playing an  "unparalleled role" in protecting the 54.5 million metric kilotons of carbon stored in tropical forests.

Indigenous men protest Brazil's proposed land policies (Source: Getty Images/AFP/C. De Souza)

Earlier in 2018, indigenous communities protested changes to the Brazilian government's land policy

Ongoing threats

Still, proposed laws in Brazil could make it more difficult for indigenous communities to lay claim to their land. Demarcated indigenous territories account for 13 percent of the country's terrain — 98.5 percent of which is in the Amazon region.

Read more: Indigenous land demarcation sparks divisions in Brazil

Land demarcation is already a lengthy process subject to several layers of investigation by government bodies, including the Justice Ministry. But a proposed "time stamp" would burden indigenous groups with proving they were present on their lands in 1988, when the Brazilian Constitution came into effect, in order to remain.

After visiting indigenous communities in Brazil in 2016, UN rapporteur Victoria Tauli-Corpuz described what she saw as grave and worsening conditions.

Funai, the Brazilian government body responsible for policies relating to indigenous peoples, has had its budget slashed nearly in half in recent years — undermining monitoring, protection and demarcation efforts.

Meanwhile, indigenous groups say they are again facing sometimes violent threats from loggers, miners and agribusiness.

Indian communities sharing the Makuxi's land told investigative journalism outlet Amazonia Real that members of their group had been threatened "nine times" in recent years by individuals associated with timber company FIT Manejo Florestal, which is logging along the borders of the land. (DW reached out to FIT for comment but were unable to reach them by the time of publication.)

IPAM believes its app, which won a Google Social Impact Challenge award in 2016, could play an important role as indigenous communities come under increasing pressure.

"Our objective is that this data will be principally made available to these indigenous peoples," said Bortolotto,"so they can use it as a tool in their fight (for rights)."


  • Eiche im Urwald Sababurg Quercus spec. (picture-alliance/Arco Images/J. & A. Kosten)

    Trees: our green lungs and so much more

    The call of the woods

    Forests, woods, groves, copses... all of these woodland areas take centre stage on the International Day of Forests on March 21st. The day was proclaimed by the United Nations in 2012. With its annually changing themes, it is all about raising awareness of forests and their diverse uses. This year the theme is "Forests & Energy."

  • Holz Brennholz Wald Baumstämme Bäume (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Trees: our green lungs and so much more

    How much wood would a woodchuck chuck...

    Forests are the basis for many types of energy. When used as a fuel, wood can come in handy in solid, gas, and liquid form. Woodfuels such as solid firewood and charcoal, wood gas, and liquid bio-oil or bio-ethanol provide one in three households worldwide with energy. That equals 2.4 billion people globally. Woodfuels' primary domestic uses are cooking, heating and boiling water.

  • Brennholz vor einem Kamin (Fotolia/maho)

    Trees: our green lungs and so much more

    Woodfuels as renewable energy

    Good old forests and the fuels they generate are ancient, yet sustainable sources of energy. They account for approximately 40 percent of our global renewable energies. In contrast to fossil fuels, the emissions that are set free into the atmosphere when burning woodfuels are later removed again when trees are planted, because they make use of and store CO2.

  • Saudi Arabien Mitglied der Bidun ethnischen Gruppe (Reuters/M. Al Hwaity)

    Trees: our green lungs and so much more

    Smoke is the deadly downside

    About 50 percent of wood is used for energy purposes each year, mostly just burnt for fuel. This percentage rises to 60 percent in Asia and 90 percent in Africa. But the smoke causes problems, particularly for people's health. 4.3 million people die every year because of indoor air pollution. That is more than deaths from malaria, tuberculosis and HIV combined.

  • Myanmar Natur Forstwirtschaft (picture-alliance/AP Photo/J. Holden)

    Trees: our green lungs and so much more

    Working with wood

    Woods are an important source of employment. In developing countries, around 883 million people base their livelihoods fully or partly on forests. With new, advanced biofuels picking up, this number could increase - also in developed countries.

  • German Pellets (German Pellets)

    Trees: our green lungs and so much more

    From chopped wood to pellets?

    The popularity of pellets and briquettes has significantly increased over the years - in 2015, 28 million tons were produced. They are not only smaller and easier to handle, they can also be produced from other feedstock, such as grasses or waste-sawdust. Another benefit of the energy carrier: compared to liquid or gas from fossil fuels, pellets are safer to transport.

  • Realität – Bäume in der Stadt (Public Domain)

    Trees: our green lungs and so much more

    A shady spot in the sweaty city

    Wood is only good for heat? Not necessarily. With our planet heating up, trees can also act as coolers. In overheated cities, trees can cool their environment down by up to eight degrees Celsius (14 degrees Fahrenheit). As a consequence, cooler city air requires less energy for air conditioning in buildings. The trees are working their magic again.

  • Bildergalerie Amazon Regenwald Rodung (Reuters)

    Trees: our green lungs and so much more

    Logging threat to planet's green lungs

    The rainforest plays a key role in sequestering CO2. The key Amazon rainforest is under threat from deforestation as trees are felled and areas cleared for farming, mining or construction projects. Scientists warn that these forests must be saved if the world's climate is to be protected.

    Author: Jessie-May Franken


