Brazil swears in far-right President Jair Bolsonaro

Brazil has sworn in former army captain President Jair Bolsonaro, amid tight security. The far-right politician, an admirer of the country’s former military dictatorship, pledged to rid the country of "ideological ties."
Bolsonaro was sworn in as at president on Tuesday, promising to overhaul the country's economy and bring about sweeping social change.
An aficionado of US President Donald Trump, Bolsonaro rose to power on a pro-gun, anti-corruption agenda.
Speaking in an address to the nation on Tuesday, Bolsonaro said, now that he had taken power, his country had been "liberated from socialism and political correctness."
In an earlier inauguration speech, the 63-year-old former paratrooper had promised to "unite the people, value the family, respect religion and our Judeo-Christian tradition, combat the ideology of gender and preserve our values."
Bolsonaro, who has previously said his education minister will stop "Marxist trash" from being taught in schools and universities, vowed his government would "prepare children for the job market, not political militancy."
Read more: In Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro tries to unite the entire right
Former congressman Bolsonaro, whose views were once considered to be at the fringe of mainstream politics, has promised to end policies that protect criminals. He has called for police to be shielded from prosecution for shooting criminals, and forgun laws to be eased for "good citizens" to counter armed criminals.
"I call on all congressmen to help me rescue Brazil from corruption, criminality and ideological submission," he said.
Right-wing allies
Also inaugurated in the event before Brazil's congress in the capital, Brasilia, was Bolsonaro's vice president, retired general Hamilton Mourao. Both rose to power capitalizing on dissatisfaction that followed four presidential wins by the left-wing Workers' Party.
Read more: Bolsonaro's policies divide Afro-Brazilians in Rio favelas
Right-wing foreign leaders attending the event included Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Leftist president such as Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela, Daniel Ortega of Nicaragua and Miguel Diaz-Canel of Cuba – who Bolsonaro has deemed dictators - were not invited.
The US was represented by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who met Netanyahu on the sidelines of the event.
Ahead of the ceremony, Bolsonaro and his wife, Michelle, traveled through the city by motorcade standing in an open-top Rolls-Royce surrounded by onlookers. Supporters chanted "Brazil above everything, God above everyone."
High-security event
The pair were surrounded by dozens of guards on horseback and plain-clothes bodyguards who ran alongside them.
Security was ramped up for the inauguration, with some 3,000 police patrolling the event. Bolsonaro was stabbed in the stomach in a September attack by a knife-wielding lone assailant.
Read more: Is Brazil turning into a military state?
US President Donald Trump congratulated his Brazilian counterpart via Twitter on a "great inauguration speech."
Journalists attending the inauguaration complained about their treatment after they were required to arrive at the event seven hours early. Access to government buildings was limited and items confiscated. Bolsonaro, a vocal critic of media that voice opposition to him, has promised to cut advertising funds from state-owned companies to some media organizations.
rc/ng (AP, AFP, dpa, LUSA, Reuters)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Brazil is inaugurating President Jair Bolsonaro on New Year's Day. His administration is a potpourri of conflicting interests. Is this going to work out? (01.01.2019)
Many African slaves' descendants live in Brazil's slums, where they face daily violence and racism, often at state hands. Some support new President Jair Bolsonaro, who has promised a crackdown, but others are wary. (31.12.2018)
Brazil's president-elect Jair Bolsonaro has threatened to close environment agencies and throw open indigenous territories to development. But he would stay in the Paris Agreement. What fate for the lungs of the Earth? (29.10.2018)
Brazil's ailing economy and rampant crime and corruption may have contributed to some voters' decision to cast their ballots for the far-right Jair Bolsonaro, Hildegard Stausberg writes in this guest commentary. (31.10.2018)
President-elect Jair Bolsonaro wants to fulfill a campaign promise to make it easier to own a firearm. More than 63,000 people were murdered in Brazil in 2017, despite relatively restrictive gun laws. (30.12.2018)
From January, Brazil will be soon ruled by former military leaders. There is growing support for this in Congress, but ever more people fear there will be a coup. Thomas Milz reports from Rio de Janeiro. (17.11.2018)
Right-wing president-elect Jair Bolsonaro said he would aim to unite a divided country. He has vowed to withdraw government advertising from "lying" media. (29.10.2018)
The US secretary of state has reassured Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu that Washington still supports his country. Pompeo's comments reflect unease caused by Donald Trump's plans to withdraw US troops from Syria. (01.01.2019)