Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro vows to ease gun laws after taking office

President-elect Jair Bolsonaro wants to come through on a campaign promise to make it easier to own a firearm. More than 63,000 people were murdered in Brazil in 2017, despite relatively restrictive gun laws.
Brazil's far-right President-elect Jair Bolsonaro has said he will relax the country's restrictive gun laws to allow people with no criminal record to own a firearm.
On Saturday, Bolsonaro wrote on Twitter that he would sign a decree ordering the move shortly after taking office on January 1.
The measure had been one of the ex-army captain's campaign promises. Bolsonaro believes the move could help more people in Brazil defend themselves against criminals.
The South American country, which registered a record 63,000 murders in 2017, is plagued by gun violence despite strong gun control laws. Firearm sales are restricted to small-caliber weapons, and buyers are required to complete extensive background checks.
In 2005, 64 percent of voters rejected a proposed ban on all firearms in a referendum.
Bolsonaro, who won the presidential election in October, made several racist and anti-gay statements during his campaign and expressed nostalgia for Brazil's 1964-1985 military dictatorship.
