 Brazil′s Jair Bolsonaro vows to ease gun laws after taking office | News | DW | 29.12.2018

News

Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro vows to ease gun laws after taking office

President-elect Jair Bolsonaro wants to come through on a campaign promise to make it easier to own a firearm. More than 63,000 people were murdered in Brazil in 2017, despite relatively restrictive gun laws.

Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia (Reuters/A. Machado)

Brazil's far-right President-elect Jair Bolsonaro has said he will relax the country's restrictive gun laws to allow people with no criminal record to own a firearm.

On Saturday, Bolsonaro wrote on Twitter that he would sign a decree ordering the move shortly after taking office on January 1.

The measure had been one of the ex-army captain's campaign promises. Bolsonaro believes the move could help more people in Brazil defend themselves against criminals.

Read more:Who is Jair Bolsonaro? 

The South American country, which registered a record 63,000 murders in 2017, is plagued by gun violence despite strong gun control laws. Firearm sales are restricted to small-caliber weapons, and buyers are required to complete extensive background checks.

In 2005, 64 percent of voters rejected a proposed ban on all firearms in a referendum.

Bolsonaro, who won the presidential election in October, made several racist and anti-gay statements during his campaign and expressed nostalgia for Brazil's 1964-1985 military dictatorship.

Watch video 06:24
Now live
06:24 mins.

Child victims of police violence in Brazil

amp/cmk (dpa, AP)

