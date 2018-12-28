Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro vows to ease gun laws after taking office

Brazil's far-right President-elect Jair Bolsonaro has said he will relax the country's restrictive gun laws to allow people with no criminal record to own a firearm.



On Saturday, Bolsonaro wrote on Twitter that he would sign a decree ordering the move shortly after taking office on January 1.

The measure had been one of the ex-army captain's campaign promises. Bolsonaro believes the move could help more people in Brazil defend themselves against criminals.

Read more:Who is Jair Bolsonaro?

The South American country, which registered a record 63,000 murders in 2017, is plagued by gun violence despite strong gun control laws. Firearm sales are restricted to small-caliber weapons, and buyers are required to complete extensive background checks.

In 2005, 64 percent of voters rejected a proposed ban on all firearms in a referendum.

Bolsonaro, who won the presidential election in October, made several racist and anti-gay statements during his campaign and expressed nostalgia for Brazil's 1964-1985 military dictatorship.

Watch video 06:24 Now live 06:24 mins. Share Child victims of police violence in Brazil Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/35Ztv Child victims of police violence in Brazil

amp/cmk (dpa, AP)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.