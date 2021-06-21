Bollywood star Alia Bhatt: Social media 'not a barometer' of success

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
In an interview with DW at Berlinale, the actor talks about her familial ties with Germany, strong female roles and cancel culture.
As Indian director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie "Gangubai Kathiawadi" premieres in Berlin, DW met lead actor Alia Bhatt, who portrays a sex worker turned underworld leader.
Streaming services have surged in popularity during the coronavirus pandemic. The online platforms are changing the way Bollywood is traditionally produced and consumed, but will it topple the industry?
Singing over 25,000 songs for more than 2,000 Indian films, the iconic singer was known as the "Queen of Melody" and the "Nightingale of India." She has died at the age of 92.
Many left-leaning Indians pointed out that the legendary singer had supported PM Narendra Modi, while some Hindu extremists accused Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, a Muslim, of "spitting" on Mangeshkar at her funeral.
