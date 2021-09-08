Visit the new DW website

Berlinale

Every year, the film industry gathers for the Berlin International Film Festival, the Berlinale. The fest features films of every genre, length and format. An international jury awards the Golden Bear to the best film.

The Berlinale is one of the world's leading film festivals. The festival was founded in West Berlin in 1951 and has been celebrated annually in February since 1978. With more than 300,000 tickets sold and 20,000 professional visitors from 124 countries, it is considered the largest publicly attended film festival worldwide. Some 400 films are shown in several sections, ranging from art house productions to major blockbusters and up-and-coming young film talents. Around 20 films compete for the Golden Bear for best film and the Silver Bear awards for best actor, actress, director and screenplay. This is a collection of DW's content on the Berlinale.

Street art in Kabul, painting depicting Farkhunda Malikzada, 27-year-old woman who was publicly lynched by a mob in Kabul, on 19 March 2015. A large crowd formed in the streets around her claiming that she had burned the Quran, Farkhunda was savagely beaten and killed a mullah who falsely accused her of burning the Quran. Graffitis targets corruption and hate, Kabul has many concrete security block walls around the city, and the murals are a way of converting it with colorful messages, putting up messages that can make people think. In addition to anti-corruption, the murals depict themes of womenâs rights and education, anti-terrorism in Afghanistan. Kabul. Afghanistan. 06/08/2021 Photo by Alfred Yaghobzadeh/ABACAPRESS.COM

German artists call for support of Afghan colleagues 08.09.2021

In an open letter, prominent figures from the culture sector asked the government to pledge action. Germany's Commissioner for Culture reacted.
Untitled Part of the artists “Lockdown Series” Johannesburg 2020 Fotograf Earl Abrahams © Earl Abrahams

Africa's artists reinvent themselves during COVID 25.06.2021

The third wave of the pandemic has hit parts of Africa. The cultural scene continues to face major challenges, with little aid from the state.
Herr Bachmann und seine Klasse von Maria Speth Wettbewerb Protagonist Dieter Bachmann spielt vor der Premiere Gitarre für das Publikum © Alexander Janetzko / Berlinale 2021 Summer Special 17. Juni

Berlinale Summer Special highlights 21.06.2021

The Berlinale Summer Special celebrated the return of cinema in Berlin. Here are a few snapshots of the event.
13.06.2021 Zuschauer nehmen an der Preisverleihung auf dem 71. Berlinale Sommerfestival im Freiluftkino Museumsinsel teil. Aif dem großen Bildschirm ist ein Foto von Mohammad Rasoulof (Iran) zu sehen, ein Mitglied der Internationalen Jury 2021.

Berlinale awards its 2021 Golden and Silver Bears 13.06.2021

"Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn" had been revealed as the winner of the Berlin Film Festival's top award back in March, but the awards ceremony was held later due to special pandemic scheduling.

ACHTUNG: Fotos dürfen nur im Zusammenhang mit der redaktionellen Berichterstattung der Berlinale oder ihrer Vertreter veröffentlicht werden **** Courage *** Für eine Verwendung nach dem 5. Juli 2021 müssen die Rechte vom/von der jeweilige Rechteinhaber*in eingeholt werden. ***

'Courage': On the frontline of the Belarus protests 11.06.2021

Democracy activists Svetlana Alexievich and Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya were in Berlin for the premiere of Aliaksei Paluyan's documentary on Belarus, "Courage."
Visualisierung Freiluftkino Museumsinsel Bei der Veröffentlichung muss als Bildnachweis der / die jeweils genannte Rechteinhaber*in angeführt werden. Sollte dem zur Verfügung gestellten Bild keine explizite Information zu einem / einer Rechteinhaber*in beigefügt sein, darf kein Copyright angeführt werden. Veröffentlichung ausschließlich im Rahmen einer redaktionellen Berichterstattung über die Berlinale oder deren Repräsentant*innen Quelle: https://www.berlinale.de/de/presse/pressematerial/aktuelle-pressefotos.html

Berlinale 2021: 7 things you need to know 08.06.2021

Instead of taking place in freezing February, the film festival's Summer Special is an open-air celebration. Stars, awards, red carpet: Here's what to expect.
***ACHTUNG: Bild nur zur Berichterstattung über die Berlinale 2021 verwenden!*** via Elizabeth Grenier Quelle: https://www.berlinale.de/de/presse/pressematerial/stills-encounters.html#lb59636-4 Nous | We von Alice Diop FRA 2020, Encounters © Sylvain Verdet

Documentary highlights at the Berlinale 08.06.2021

Beyond prizes given in different sections, the Berlinale now also has a distinct prize recognizing a documentary film. It has been awarded to Alice Diop's "We."
ARCHIV - Die amerikanischen Schauspielerinnen Julia Roberts (l) und Sally Field stehen am 10.02.1990 in Berlin mit zwei DDR-Grenzposten auf der Berliner Mauer am Brandenburger Tor. (zu dpa «Als es auf der Berlinale politisch wurde» vom 08.02.2017) Foto: -/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

How the Cold War shaped the Berlinale 05.06.2021

The first Berlin International Film Festival took place 70 years ago, opening on June 6, 1951. A look back at how politics impacted the event.
***ACHTUNG: Bild nur im Kontext der Berlinale 20212 verwenden!*** via Elizabeth Grenier Quelle: https://www.berlinale.de/de/presse/pressematerial/stills-wettbewerb.html#lb59591-5 Katia Pascariu Babardeală cu bucluc sau porno balamuc | Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn von Radu Jude ROU, LUX, HRV, CZE 2021, Wettbewerb © Silviu Ghetie / Micro Film 2021

Opinion: Golden Bear-winning film is more than 'loony porn' 05.03.2021

The Berlinale's winner will grab headlines for being a "Romanian sex-tape movie." But Radu Jude's work lives up to Berlin's political reputation, says DW's Elizabeth Grenier.
Jole Dobe Na is a part of Berlinale 2021's Forum Expanded Exhibition, Regie Naeem Mohaiemen

Pondering love and loss amid COVID at the Berlinale 05.03.2021

The Bengali film "Jole Dobe Na" at the Berlinale mirrors the sense of disorientation and loneliness that most of us face, especially those who care for the sick.
Berlinale 2021 | Awards of the Berlin International Film Festival - Golden and Silver Bears

Berlin's Golden Bear award goes to 'Loony Porn' 05.03.2021

As the Berlinale's "Industry Event" comes to an end, the jury has revealed the Golden and Silver Bears winners. The awards ceremony will follow in June.
Berlinale 2021 | Babardeală cu bucluc sau porno balamuc | Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn   Land: ROU, LUX, HRV, CZE 2021   Regie: Radu Jude   Bildbeschreibung: Katia Pascariu   Sektion: Wettbewerb 2021

Pandemic cinema: How Berlinale films reflect COVID 03.03.2021

Most movies at the Berlin Film Festival are set in a coronavirus-free world, but Radu Jude, Denis Cote and Natalie Morales picked up on the past year's vibe.

ACHTUNG: Fotos dürfen nur im Zusammenhang mit der redaktionellen Berichterstattung der Berlinale oder ihrer Vertreter veröffentlicht werden **** Tina Turner and Ikettes perform at KMET 1973 in Tina *** Für eine Verwendung nach dem 5. Juli 2021 müssen die Rechte vom/von der jeweilige Rechteinhaber*in eingeholt werden. ***

7 ways to get in the Berlinale spirit 01.03.2021

Due to COVID, the Berlin film festival's "Industry Event" from March 1-5 is closed to the public, but you can still access inspiring talks and film tidbits.
dpatopbilder - 11.02.2019, Berlin: 69. Berlinale: Der Berlinale-Palast am Abend (gedrehte Aufnahme). Foto: Ralf Hirschberger/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

2021 Berlinale will focus on industry first, then fans 27.02.2021

An online event taking place from March 1 to 5 is restricted to film professionals. Here's why some films are waiting for the red carpet in June to launch promotion.
ACHTUNG: Fotos dürfen nur im Zusammenhang mit der redaktionellen Berichterstattung der Berlinale oder ihrer Vertreter veröffentlicht werden **** Peter Kurth, Daniel Brühl in Nebenan (Next Door)

Berlinale reveals its competition titles 11.02.2021

Due to COVID, the Berlin Film Festival is taking place in two stages. German actor Daniel Brühl will showcase his directorial debut, alongside works by arthouse stars.

Im Uhrezeigersinn, l.o.: Adina Pintilie, Nadav Lapid, Mohammad Rasoulof, Jasmila Žbanić, Gianfranco Rosi, Ildikó Enyedi. Quelle: https://www.berlinale.de/de/presse/pressematerial/aktuelle-pressefotos.html#lb1705296-4

Meet the 2021 Berlinale jury 11.02.2021

There will be no jury president this year, and all six Berlin International Film Festival jurors are past winners of the Golden Bear award.
