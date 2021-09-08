Every year, the film industry gathers for the Berlin International Film Festival, the Berlinale. The fest features films of every genre, length and format. An international jury awards the Golden Bear to the best film.

The Berlinale is one of the world's leading film festivals. The festival was founded in West Berlin in 1951 and has been celebrated annually in February since 1978. With more than 300,000 tickets sold and 20,000 professional visitors from 124 countries, it is considered the largest publicly attended film festival worldwide. Some 400 films are shown in several sections, ranging from art house productions to major blockbusters and up-and-coming young film talents. Around 20 films compete for the Golden Bear for best film and the Silver Bear awards for best actor, actress, director and screenplay. This is a collection of DW's content on the Berlinale.